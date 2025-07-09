10 magical movies to watch if you liked Harry Potter

Harry Potter films have a fandom of their own, and it surely is not a small one. The film series is based on the novel of the same name by J.K. Rowling, and first premiered in 2001. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as the three leading characters throughout the Harry Potter film series.

Ad

The franchise has a total of eight films, each having a distinctive storyline and charm of its own. Although all the parts are connected in terms of stories and happen in the same timeline. The films have set a legacy, and the Harry Potter franchise is credited with leaving a significant legacy.

Filled with magic, charisma, illusions, friendships, and betrayals, Harry Potter is a treat for all age groups. Many other films like Stardust and Narnia exude the same energy, impressing the fans.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's personal opinion.

Stardust, Pan's Labyrinth, and 8 other movies to watch if you liked Harry Potter

1) Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) (image via Prime Video)

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) is also a story by J.K. Rowling. It stars Eddie Redmayne in the leading role and is primarily focused on wizardry adventures through the lens of magizoology.

Ad

The movie centres on wizard Newt Scamander, who offers magical creatures to New York in the 1920s. Similar to Harry's traversal of two worlds, the film delves into a hidden magical society that is kept hidden from non-magical people.

2) Stardust (2007)

A scene from Stardust (image via Prime Video)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie follows a young man who travels to a magical kingdom to retrieve a fallen star after leaving his village. Its mentorship, the search theme, and magical items are similar to those of Harry Potter. Because of its fairy-tale logic, self-discovery journey, magical duels, witches, and threats reminiscent of Voldemort, it is a must-watch for all the fans of Harry Potter.

Ad

3) Eragon (2006)

Eragon (Image via Prime Video)

The 2006 film is directed by Stefen Fangmeier and stars Jeremy Irons and Ed Speleers in leading roles. Eragon focuses on a farm boy who finds a dragon egg and learns to ride one.

Ad

Its rise from invisibility to power through mentoring and ancient lore is similar to that of Harry Potter. Fans drawn to the hero's growth, aided by a mentor figure and mystical alignment, should add it to their watch list.

4) Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

A scene from Pan's Labyrinth (image via Prime Video)

Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth is a popular film in the magical genre. Starring Ivana Baquero in the prominent role, the film is set in post-Civil War Spain and revolves around a young girl who finds a magical labyrinth and completes tasks assigned by a faun. Through moral decision-making, secret world exploration, and hidden portals, it mimics the themes of the Harry Potter films.

Ad

5) The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (image via Prime Video)

Directed by Andrew Admason, the film lets four siblings enter Narnia through a wardrobe and engage in a conflict between good and evil. Portals, school-like structures, and a symbolic struggle for power are some of the ways it relates to the J.K. Rowling franchise.

Ad

It is a must-watch because it uses a fantasy setting and a portal mechanism to explore moral choices, loyalty, and self-discovery. Like the mentors at Hogwarts, the talking lion Aslan serves as a mentor in Narnia.

6) The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (image via Prime Video)

This Mark Waters 2008 children's adventure film is loved by kids as well as adults. centres on three siblings who discover a magical animal kingdom and secret writings at the Spiderwick Estate.

Ad

Similar to Harry Potter, magic in this movie is based on familiars and hidden worlds placed on daily existence. Fans looking for a blend of sibling bonds, discovered magic, and enigmatic texts should watch it.

7) The Golden Compass (2007)

The Golden Compass (image via Apple TV)

This Chris Weitz film stars Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, and Dakota Blue Richards in the leading roles. Based on the novel by Philip Pullman, the film centres on a girl and her daemon in a parallel universe. The child-centered heroine and the use of a special magical item (the alethiometer) are what help the audience draw a similarity with the Harry Potter films.

Ad

8) The Wizard of Oz (1939)

A scene from The Wizard of Oz (image via Prime Video)

Considered a cult classic and globally popular, The Wizard of Oz was helmed by Victor Fleming. The film depicts Dorothy's journey through a world full of oddball friends after she is transported to Oz by a tornado.

Ad

The use of non-magical protagonists entering magical realms, its legacy influence on fantasy tropes, and the moral lessons it imparts through friendship and journey, making it a must-watch.

9) Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (image via Prime Video)

Directed by Tim Burton, the film stars Sex Education's Asa Butterfield in the main role. The film centres on kids with time-loop abilities who are shielded by Miss Peregrine.

Ad

Looking at the concepts of hidden schools, gifted kids, and elder protectors, the movie is similar to Harry Potter. Because of its use of unique magical abilities in young people, the guardian figure role, and hidden safe spaces, it is a worthy watch.

10) Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (image via Netflix)

Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is based on a story by Rick Riordan. The movie follows Dyslexic Percy, who is shocked to learn that he is a demigod. He then sets out to locate Zeus' lightning bolt and resolve a dispute between the gods after being accused of stealing it. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief is a must-watch because of its mythological and magical themes.

Ad

Other magical films to watch if you liked Harry Potter are The Craft, Matilda, Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, and The Sorcerer's Apprentice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More