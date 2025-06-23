“SO, SO, SO GOOD!” - J.K. Rowling shares her views on the upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling shared her opinion of the upcoming HBO series on social media on Saturday, June 21, 2025. The British author, who has penned the original novels, claimed that the adaptation has remained faithful to her work, which has been a worldwide sensation since the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, hit the shelves in 1997.

“I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!” Rowling stated in a post on X. When a fan asked if she has been writing for the show, Rowling replied negatively but added that she has “worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”

Rowling has been credited as an executive producer in the series, but is not expected to have a day-to-day involvement in production.

While the author has long been at the center of controversy over her comments on transgendered people, HBO and Max content chief Casey Bloys has said he is not worried about audience response, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production details of the upcoming Harry Potter series

In the mid-summer of 2025, Warner Bros. is set to start filming the eagerly awaited Harry Potter TV series. The show, which is produced by Heyday Films, Brontë Film & TV, and Television, features an executive-producing team that includes Ruth Kenley-Letts, Neil Blair, David Heyman, and J.K. Rowling, who has personally evaluated early scripts and will serve as executive producer.

While Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Menu) directs some episodes, Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) writes and runs the program. Both use their HBO experience to create a faithful but cinematic rendition.

With seven seasons planned, each devoted to a particular book, the show is organized as a long-form, decade-spanning production. However, longer novels may be spread across multiple season arcs.

With HBO eyeing a 2026 or early 2027 release date, the production will have sufficient time to comply with child labor laws and cinematic scale standards.

This series is expected to reinvent the Harry Potter legacy in long-form narrative because of its combination of seasoned HBO talent, Rowling's strategic direction, and a dedication to faithful world-building.

The cast is led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Where to watch the upcoming Harry Potter series

The upcoming series is scheduled to premiere in 2026 on HBO and will be available to stream exclusively via Max. In the United States, viewers can watch Harry Potter on Max with subscription plans.

Max provides three different monthly packages to accommodate different tastes in terms of simultaneous streaming, video quality, and advertisements.

The entry-level Basic with Ads plan, which costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year, permits streaming in Full HD (1080p) on two devices with sporadic advertisements. The Standard ad-free tier, which costs $16.99/month or $169.99/year, eliminates advertisements, permits up to 30 offline downloads, and enables Full HD streaming on two devices.

The premium Ultimate (Premium) tier is $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year and includes Dolby Atmos audio, 4K UHD content, 100 downloads, and four simultaneous device streams.

