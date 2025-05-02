The Rehearsal season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Rehearsal season 2 premiered on HBO on April 20, 2025. Its previous installment debuted on July 15, 2022 and the show received a second season renewal in August 2022.

It is a docu-comedy TV series written and directed by Nathan Fielder. He also plays a fictional version of himself in The Rehearsal season 2, where he creates complex simulations to assist people in getting ready for difficult circumstances.

Returning as "Fake Angela," Anna Lamadrid takes part in rehearsals that explore interpersonal interactions and parenting styles. "Fake Nathan," played by Alexander Leiss, is a character who Fielder uses in simulations to examine his own behavior and character.

In Fielder's last docu-reality series titled Nathan for You, which aired from 2013 to 2017 on Comedy Central, he frequently role-played scenarios to forecast actual reactions—which is where the latest show's idea reportedly originated.

The Rehearsal has two seasons with six episodes each, which are approximately 27–44 minutes long. The show is liked by critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has received a 96% score from the critics.

The Rehearsal season 2 complete release schedule

The release schedule for all the episodes of The Rehearsal season 2 is as follows:

No. of Episodes Episode Name

Release Date 01 Gotta Have Fun April 20, 2025 02 Star Potential April 27, 2025 03 Pilot’s Code May 4, 2025 04 Kissme May 11, 2025 05 Washington May 18, 2025 06 My Controls May 25, 2025

Where to watch The Rehearsal season 2

Viewers in the United States can stream The Rehearsal season 2 on HBO on April 20, 2025, with fresh episodes airing at 10:30 pm ET every Sunday.

HBO Max has three subscription tiers for American viewers: "With Ads," "Ad-Free," and "Ultimate Ad-Free." With Ads costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year and includes Full HD 1080p quality and streaming on 2 devices simultaneously. Ad-Free costs $15.99/month or $149.99/year and offers Full HD 1080p, 30 downloads for offline viewing, and streaming on 2 devices.

Lastly, Ultimate Ad-Free plan includes 4K UHD on select titles, Dolby Atmos on select titles, 100 downloads, and streaming on 4 devices. Its monthly charge is $19.99 and it costs $199.99 annually.

More about The Rehearsal season 2

While the previous season saw Nathan Fielder building complex simulations to help people get ready for difficult life situations, The Rehearsal season 2 turns its attention to more general societal concerns, including aviation safety.

Fielder looks at actual cases when co-pilots are reluctant to confront captains, which leads to catastrophes. To investigate this, he builds intricate simulations, such as a model of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, to replicate situations that look at pilot relationships and the difficulties of defying.

Fake Angela, played by Anna Lamadrid, is a stand-in in one of Nathan's simulations, especially ones that deal with parenting and family issues. The actor Alexander Leiss portrays Fake Nathan, who is recruited to play Fielder during a rehearsal that examines his own actions and effects.

Several young actors, varying in age, portray Adam, Fielder's fictitious son: Sawyer J. Bell (age 3), Lennon O'Flynn and Remy Taylor (age 6), and Joshua James Benard (age 15). These parts change depending on how complex the rehearsals are and they're essential to the show's main idea.

The series features an ensemble of supporting cast, some of whom are listed as follows:

Eric Barron as First Air First Officer

Jennifer Khoe as Fake Producer

Gigi Burgdorf as Fake Tricia

K. Todd Freeman as Fake Kor

Tony Nation as Fake Trivia Host

John Churchill as Corporate Airlines Captain

