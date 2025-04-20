The Rehearsal season 2: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

The Rehearsal season 2 is set to release on April 20, 2025. The docu-comedy series was created, co-written, and directed by Nathan Joseph Fielder and premiered with the first season on HBO on July 15, 2022, with six episodes. Season 2 will also arrive on HBO with six episodes airing every Sunday till May 25, 2025, at 10:30 pm Eastern Time.

The series follows Fielder, using his resources, crew, and actors to craft simulations that can help ordinary people prepare for unexpected moments. In season 2, he focuses on the complex field of aviation to help improve communication between airline pilots.

Along with Fielder, The Rehearsal season 2 is written by Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola. It is executive produced by Fielder, Eric Notarnicola, Dave Paige, Christie Smith, and Dan McManus, among several others.

The Rehearsal season 2 release date, time, and where to watch

As mentioned above, the series will return on HBO from Sunday, April 20, 2025, with the first episode, titled, Gotta Have Fun. The subsequent five episodes will be released every Sunday at 10:30 pm Eastern Time. Below is the complete schedule of the episodes with their release date.

Season 2, Episode 1, "Gotta Have Fun" — Sunday, April 20, 2025

Season 2, Episode 2, "Star Potential" — Sunday, April 27, 2025

Season 2, Episode 3, "Pilot's Code" — Sunday, May 4, 2025

Season 2, Episode 4, "Kissme" — Sunday, May 11, 2025

Season 2, Episode 5, "Washington" — Sunday, May 18, 2025

Season 2, Episode 6, "My Controls" — Sunday, May 25, 2025

Fans who wouldn't be able to watch the episodes during their original airing can stream them on Max. The platform provides three paid options for subscription.

The basic plan with ads is available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The Standard plan costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. Meanwhile, the Premium plan is available at $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year.

What is The Rehearsal season 2 about?

The next adventure of comedian Nathan Fielder was long-awaited. He is known for his awkward persona, which aligns perfectly with his semi-fictionalized character in the series. In this series, he used his legion of actors, professional crew, and resources to help people navigate and reduce real-life challenges.

In The Rehearsal season 2, fans will see him attempt to solve one of the most important issues often overlooked: effective communication among airline pilots. The season will explore equipping people with situations they may face during a flight. A teaser for the new season was released on February 28, 2025, followed by a trailer on April 3, 2025.

Here's the official synopsis of the show by HBO:

"The Rehearsal follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Nathan Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. In Season 2, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Rehearsal season 2 and other upcoming films and TV shows.

