The Rehearsal season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Rehearsal season 2 is an American docu-comedy television series starring Nathan Fielder, who has also written and directed the series. The series was renewed for a second season in August 2022, which premiered on April 20, 2025.

The Rehearsal was inspired by Fielder's Nathan for You television series. To get ready for the previous series, Fielder and his group acted out scenarios to see how actual people would respond to his absurd recommendations, but this practice frequently turned out to be incorrect.

Pilot's Code is the title of the third episode of The Rehearsal season 2. It keeps up program presenter Nathan Fielder's efforts to make the most of flying in a commercial aircraft, skillfully balancing absurdist humor with elevated documentary.

The series has two seasons and 11 episodes, and each episode is approximately 27–44 minutes long. The Rehearsal season 2 was liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the show has received a 96% score from the critics.

Where to watch The Rehearsal season 2?

The Rehearsal season 2 will be available for streaming in the United States on HBO on April 20, 2025, with fresh episodes broadcasting at 10:30 pm ET every Sunday. The third episode of The Rehearsal will air on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

HBO Max has three subscription tiers for US viewers: "With Ads," "Ad-Free," and "Ultimate Ad-Free." With Ads costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year and includes Full HD 1080p quality and streaming on two devices simultaneously.

Ad-Free costs $15.99/month or $149.99/year and offers Full HD 1080p, 30 downloads for offline viewing, and streaming on 2 devices.

Ultimate Ad-Free is $19.99/month or $199.99/year and includes 4K UHD on select titles, Dolby Atmos on select titles, 100 downloads, and streaming on 4 devices.

Exploring the plot of The Rehearsal season 2

In season 2 of The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder expands his unique blend of documentary and satire to address broader societal issues, notably aviation safety. The season starts with Fielder investigating actual aviation occurrences when co-pilots were reluctant to confront captains, resulting in catastrophes, at the start of the season.

He works with former National Transportation Safety Board member John Goglia to investigate this by building a meticulous model of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport terminal in Houston, California, and modeling pilot interactions to investigate communication dynamics in high-stakes situations.

As the season goes on, Fielder introduces a mock singing competition called "Wings of Voice," in which pilots assess the contestants.

This arrangement highlights the conflict between being truthful and wanting to please superiors, acting as a metaphor for the challenges people encounter when giving candid criticism to those in positions of authority.

Cast members of The Rehearsal season 2

The cast of The Rehearsal season 2 is led by Nathan Fielder, as a fictionalized version of himself, helping ordinary people rehearse upcoming difficult conversations or life events through the use of sets and actors hired to recreate real situations.

The character "Fake Angela" or Anna, played by Anna Lamadrid, participates in simulations that explore interpersonal relationships and parenting dynamics.

Several actors portray Adam, who represents different stages of childhood: Sawyer J. Bell as three-year-old Adam, Joshua James Benard as 15-year-old Adam, and Lennon O'Flynn and Remy Taylor as six-year-old Adam.

The Rehearsal season 2 also features an ensemble of supporting cast members, some of whom are listed as follows:

Eric Barron as First Air First Officer

Jennifer Khoe as Fake Producer

Gigi Burgdorf as Fake Tricia

K. Todd Freeman as Fake Kor

Tony Nation as Fake Trivia Host

John Churchill as Corporate Airlines Captain

Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.

