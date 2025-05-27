HBO's Harry Potter series has found its Harry, Ron, and Hermione

HBO's anticipated Harry Potter TV series made some big casting announcements some weeks back, yet the big three of the franchise, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, were the ones notably missing. After a long-drawn-out audition process, it seems that the HBO series has found its three lead characters.

Ad

Harry Potter will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, Ron Weasley will be played by Alastair Stout, and Hermione Granger will be portrayed by Arabella Stanton, as per the latest reports. HBO held an open casting call to pick out these three characters, and after a months-long hunt, they ended up casting these three young talents.

With the full cast nearly set, the filming is expected to begin this summer. After the success story of the eight movies, there will be high expectations for this show, especially now that the fandom has grown bigger than ever.

Ad

Trending

"We cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together"- Harry Potter showrunner on new casting update

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the magic conjured up by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter series of novels, it would always be a tough job to live up to the famed characters. The series dedicated a significant portion of its time to finding the best possible leads for the series, which will start with the first year at Hogwarts.

After the casting of Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod expressed their efforts by releasing a statement about the casting. They said in a statement:

Ad

"After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three young actors will join the veteran John Lithgow, who will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer, who is taking up the role of Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu, portraying Severus Snape, Nick Frost who is going to star as Hagrid, Luke Thallon, playing Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse, who will take up the role of Argus Filch.

More cast details are yet to arrive, but we expect to hear more big casting reports soon. Many of the primary characters from the first novel are yet to be cast, but as filming begins, we should hear more about it.

Ad

J.K. Rowling, the author of the original novel series, is also acting as an executive producer in the series.

More details about HBO's Harry Potter series will arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More