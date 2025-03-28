Andrew Tate shares two-word reaction as Rachel Zegler's Snow White becomes the lowest rated movie on IMDB

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate seemingly took a jibe at Snow White, the recently released Disney film starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role.

Directed by Marc Webb, the movie garnered mixed responses from critics. Moreover, it underperformed at the box office, with many blaming Zegler as the reason.

With Snow White becoming the lowest rated movie on IMDb (Internet Movie Database), Tate dropped a two-word reaction on social media:

"Snow Sh*te"

Tate's criticism of the movie didn't stop there. In a recent post, the 38-year-old made a bold claim.

"5000 retweets ill go watch Snow White tomorrow and do a Tate confidential/review on Rumble," Tate wrote.

With the post garnering more than 5000 retweets, a seemingly surprised Tate wrote:

"Please No."

Controversies are nothing new for Andrew Tate. Recently, his girlfriend, Bri Stern, accused the 28-year-old of sexual misconduct. A model by profession, Stern filed a complaint against Tate after the brothers went back to Romania to prove their innocence in a sexual trafficking lawsuit.

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan criticizes Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler has been criticized for a variety of reasons, from her negative remarks about the original Snow White movie to her dislike of US president Donald Trump.

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan recently reacted to Zegler's criticism of Trump, claiming to 'fix' the actress.

"I can fix her. Call me Rachel Zegler," Tristan Tate wrote.

One of the criticisms directed toward Zegler's Snow White movie was color-blind casting. With the movie's dismal showing at the box office, Andrew Tate's brother urged moviemakers not to do the same with James Bond, which has always had a white male protagonist.

"Take this as a warning anybody out there who is thinking of casting a black man as James Bond," Tristan Tate wrote.

The James Bond franchise is the longest-running film series in cinematic history, beginning with Dr. No in 1962. Sean Connery starred as the original Bond, followed by George Lazeby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and, more recently, Daniel Craig.

No Time to Die, released in 2021, was Craig's final film as Bond. The character has always been portrayed by a white male, and there have been calls for it to be played by a character of a different ethnicity or sex. Tristan Tate's criticism came in light of this situation.

