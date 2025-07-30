Tron: Ares is an upcoming science fiction action movie directed by Joachim Rønning, featuring a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow, developed from a story co-written by David Digilio and Wigutow. As the third installment in the Tron franchise, it serves as a standalone sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010).

Ad

The movie features a star-studded cast including Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson, with Jeff Bridges returning as Kevin Flynn.

The story centers on Ares, an advanced program sent from the digital realm into the real world for a mission. This marks the first time humans come face-to-face with an artificial intelligence born entirely from the Grid.

The Tron: Ares trailer gives fans a thrilling glimpse into the next chapter of the iconic sci-fi franchise. From a story about AI crossing into the real world to a stellar cast and a new soundtrack, the movie looks poised to reinvent Tron for a new generation.

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of five exciting reveals from Tron: Ares trailer.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

5 exciting reveals from Tron: Ares trailer

1) Impressive ensemble cast

Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee in Tron: Ares (2025) (Image via YouTube/@Disney)

Tron: Ares trailer features a distinguished ensemble cast. Evan Peters portrays Jullian Dillinger, a tech magnate with a dark agenda who seeks to release a powerful program known as Ares, named after the Greek god of war.

Ad

Jared Leto takes on the role of Ares himself, a highly advanced and formidable artificial being. The cast also includes Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, and Jeff Bridges, who reprises his iconic role as Kevin Flynn.

2) Provocative reflection on Artificial Intelligence

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@Disney)

Tron: Ares directly engages with contemporary anxieties surrounding artificial intelligence. Whether one views emerging technologies with enthusiasm or apprehension, the movie appears acutely aware of the public's unease and strategically explores these themes.

Ad

In the trailer, Evan Peters’ character Jullian Dillinger points out a shift in focus, rather than people moving into virtual worlds created by AI and big tech, those technologies are now entering the real world.

At the heart of the narrative is Ares, an advanced artificial entity not confined to the digital realm but constructed entirely within the physical world. Unlike Tron: Legacy’s Quorra, who served as a bridge between dimensions, Ares represents a more disquieting evolution, AI no longer needs to transition between realities.

Ad

The story is not simply about technological innovation, but about the implications of a world where the boundaries between human and machine, digital and physical, begin to dissolve.

3) Ares and question of free will

Jared Leto as Ares in the movie (Image via YouTube/@Disney)

A central theme in the Tron: Ares trailer is Jared Leto’s character confronting the limits of his programming. Though designed as a powerful super-soldier, Ares appears to develop independent thoughts and emotions, leading him to question his purpose and the directives he is expected to follow.

Ad

This internal conflict sparks tension with those attempting to control him, driving much of the trailer’s action as Ares confronts threats in both the Grid and the real world. His rebellion against his code marks a bold shift for the Tron franchise, hinting that Tron: Ares could redefine the series in unexpected ways.

4) Nine Inch Nails unveils their original soundtrack for Tron: Ares

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@Disney)

The Tron franchise has long been known for its standout music. While the original movie featured a few tracks by Journey, Tron: Legacy took things up a notch with an iconic Daft Punk score.

Ad

Tron: Ares brings a new sonic edge with a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Known for their work on Challengers and other David Fincher movies, this marks the first time they are composing as Nine Inch Nails.

The single As Alive As You Need Me To Be is the band’s first release in years, delivering an atmospheric sound that fits the Tron world perfectly and adds a punch to any adrenaline-fueled playlist.

Ad

5) Striking evolution of Tron’s visual identity

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@Disney)

Computer-generated imagery has advanced significantly since the release of the original Tron, yet few movies have managed to replicate the franchise’s singular visual identity.

Ad

While Tron: Legacy received a mixed reception upon its release, it succeeded in revitalizing the series’ iconic aesthetic for a new generation, merging digital landscapes with immersive, visually distinctive action.

Based on the striking visuals showcased in the latest trailer, Tron: Ares appears poised to build upon that foundation, pushing the boundaries of the franchise’s signature look even further.

With its bold use of neon lighting, futuristic design elements, and intricately designed digital landscapes, the movie promises a visually striking experience that remains true to the essence of the Tron universe.

Ad

Tron: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More