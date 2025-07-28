I Know What You Did Last Summer: All movies from the franchise ranked

I Know What You Did Last Summer is an American horror media franchise, consisting of four slasher films and one television series, adapted from Lois Duncan's novel of the same name in 1973.

Ad

The franchise traces several characters who deal with a mask-wearing killer who uses a hook after they apparently killed someone and hid the accident. It began with an initial part by writer Kevin Williamson, directed by Jim Gillespie, and released in 1997.

Over time, each installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise has differed in tone, cast, and storytelling.

While some films stayed closer to the original’s suspense-driven formula, others introduced new settings and twists, including supernatural elements. These shifts led to mixed critical and audience reception, as well as varying box office results.

Ad

Trending

Here is a ranking of all the I Know What You Did Last Summer movies in the franchise.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

All movies in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, ranked

4) I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

Ad

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) (Image via Apple TV+)

It is generally believed that I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006), a direct-to-DVD sequel, is the least successful entry in the I Know What You Did Last Summer horror series.

Ad

While none of the films received strong critical acclaim, this installment is the only one with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that no critic cited by the site reviewed it positively.

Audience response was similarly low, with I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer receiving a 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, the lowest audience rating in the franchise.

Several factors contribute to I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer being regarded as the weakest installment in the series.

Ad

Unlike its predecessors, the independently produced sequel functions as a quasi-reboot, featuring a new cast of teenagers in a different setting, Broken Ridge, Colorado, who are targeted one year after concealing their involvement in a fatal accident.

The movie also diverges from franchise continuity in notable ways. Its only returning character is Ben Willis, the hook-wielding killer who was previously killed in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Here, he is depicted as having returned from the dead to resume his attacks, introducing a supernatural element absent from the rest of the series.

Ad

In addition to this tonal shift, the character is portrayed by Don Shanks rather than original actor Muse Watson, lacks a clear motivation tied to the new storyline, and his fisherman disguise appears incongruous with the film’s landlocked, mountainous setting.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) (Image via Apple TV+)

This 1990s horror follow-up, released just 13 months after the first movie, shows signs of being rushed to theaters. Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), one of the survivors, appears only briefly, interacting with his girlfriend Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) at the beginning and end of the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

Ad

One commonly cited criticism of the movie is its script, which has been described as relying heavily on familiar genre devices. This includes relocating Julie and her college friends to a remote island in the Bahamas, where they are targeted at an underpopulated hotel during storm season.

While the film’s unconventional narrative style may appeal to some viewers who find it campy or entertaining, such responses appear to be limited. This is reflected in its 20% Tomatometer score and 29% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ad

Other than the return cast members list (Hewitt and Prinze Jr., and Muse Watson), the newcomers to the cast list, like Brandy Norwood, Mekhi Phifer, and cult movie actor Jeffrey Combs, have good screen presence around them.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max

2) I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) (Image via Instagram/@ikwydlsmovie)

The 2025 installment of I Know What You Did Last Summer distinguishes itself within the franchise, as indicated by its Popcornmeter rating, which is the only Fresh score among all four films from either critics or audiences.

Ad

While it retains some of the recurring issues seen throughout the series, it has been noted for bringing renewed attention to the franchise.

The screenplay is uneven, shifting between moments of effective humour, particularly in its references to earlier entries, and stretches of clumsy exposition. Although the kills by the iconic fisherman are more graphic than in previous movies, they offer limited originality aside from a few standout moments.

This sequel avoids the major deviation seen in I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer by adhering to the established lore of Ben Willis and returning to a traditional mystery format, complete with twists and red herrings reminiscent of the 1997 original.

Ad

It also features a more prominent cast, including Chase Sui Wonders from The Studio, Jonah Hauer-King from The Little Mermaid, and Madelyn Cline from Outer Banks.

Where to watch: In theatres now

1) I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) (Image via Netflix)

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer from 1997, like many first entries in long-running franchises, remains the standout installment. While some may argue that the 2025 legacy sequel surpasses it, supported by its top-ranked Popcornmeter score, that movie owes its existence to the strong foundation built by the original.

Ad

Its lasting impact is evident in its box office success, as it remains the only movie in the series to achieve major commercial success. Whereas I Still Know fell short of doubling its 24 million dollar budget, the original grossed over seven times its reported 17 million dollar budget.

The original also features the franchise’s most prominent cast, with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe joining Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Ad

I Know What You Did Last Summer delivers some of the series’ most memorable moments, particularly a suspenseful chase sequence that follows Gellar’s character, Helen Shivers, from a stalled police car through her family’s department store.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

As the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise expands, with each subsequent installment contributing to the series' reputation in suspense, slasher iconography, and a redefinition of the genre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More