Netflix's Brick: Full list of cast and characters explored

Brick, Netflix’s new German sci-fi thriller, dives into a strange and chilling mystery. The story centers on an apartment building in Hamburg that suddenly becomes sealed off by an unbreakable wall. Released globally on July 10, 2025, Brick is directed by Tribes of Europa creator Philip Koch.

The film follows a group of residents who wake up trapped, with no way to reach the outside world. As panic sets in, they begin to question everything—each other, their pasts, and the wall itself. Real-life couple Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee lead the cast as Tim and Olivia.

They are joined by Frederick Lau, Murathan Muslu, Salber Lee Williams, Sira-Anna Faal, Axel Werner, and Alexander Beyer. Brick premiered at the 2025 Munich International Film Festival before streaming on Netflix.

Here are all the main characters in Netflix's Brick.

Getting to know the cast of Netflix's Brick

Matthias Schweighöfer as Tim Arnovsky

Netflix's Brick (Image via Netflix)

Brick stars Matthias Schweighöfer as video game developer Tim Arnovsky, recovering from personal catastrophe. His partner Olivia's miscarriage caused him emotional distance and grief. Tim becomes an unusual resident leader once the brick wall arises. He organizes their crisis reaction using his logic and systems thinking. However, trauma may impair his judgment.

He was in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and directed its prequel, Army of Thieves. He played Werner Heisenberg in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer more recently. Tim is one of the most interesting characters in Brick since he is calm and intense and displays a wide variety of emotions.

Ruby O. Fee as Olivia Neill

Ruby O. Fee stars as Olivia Neill in Netflix's Brick (Image via Getty)

Ruby O. Fee plays Olivia Neill, Tim's partner and an architect who finds the wall first. Olivia struggles to find a balance between her practical side and her feelings for Tim. She is the group's emotional center and the voice of reason. Olivia has a hard time keeping her relationship and the fragile community together as things get more and more out of hand.

Fee and Schweighöfer have worked together before in Army of Thieves. She got her start in the movie Allein gegen die Zeit and has since worked with performers including Eva Green, Matt Smith, and Mads Mikkelsen on international projects.

Frederick Lau as Marvin

Frederick Lau appears as Marvin, a visitor staying in the apartment building with his partner, Ana. They are temporary residents, having rented the unit through Airbnb. When the wall traps them, their fear and dependency on drugs spiral out of control. Marvin becomes erratic and volatile, creating more tension among the residents.

Lau is a respected name in German cinema, winning the prestigious Lola Award for his role in Die Welle (The Wave). He also starred in Victoria, Rising High, and Nightlife.

Salber Lee Williams as Ana

Salber Lee Williams plays Ana, Marvin’s girlfriend and fellow Airbnb guest. While Marvin reacts with panic and paranoia, Ana tries to remain composed. However, their unstable dynamic soon begins to affect the entire group. Ana represents the cracks within relationships that begin to show under pressure.

Apart from Brick, Williams has appeared in films like Ghost Island and Losgelassen.

Murathan Muslu as Yuri

Murathan Muslu stars as Yuri (Image via Getty)

Murathan Muslu plays Yuri, a local who says he is a police officer. At first, he seems calm and in control. But it quickly becomes evident that he is a conspiracy theorist who thinks the wall was built to keep them safe from something outside or to keep something within. His paranoia makes the people in his neighborhood fight.

Muslu is noted for his powerful performances in Hinterland and 7500. He started out as a musician with the band Sua Kaan and then switched to acting in 2011.

Sira-Anna Faal as Lea

Sira-Anna Faal portrays Lea, a young woman who lives in the building and becomes deeply affected by the sudden isolation. She’s one of the more introspective characters, quietly observing the behavior of others while grappling with her fears.

As the story progresses, Lea slowly begins to take a more active role in decoding the mystery of the wall.

Faal has previously appeared in Druck, The Ordinaries, and Pauline.

Axel Werner as Oswalt

Axel Werner appears as Oswalt, an elderly tenant who has lived in the building for decades. His knowledge of the structure and its residents becomes valuable as the group attempts to find possible exits or hidden flaws in the wall. Despite his age, Oswalt proves resilient and resourceful.

Werner brings gravitas to the role, portraying Oswalt as a voice of reason and calm. The veteran actor is known for his roles in Hamlet_X, My Führer, and Spuk aus der Gruft.

Alexander Beyer as Friedman

The cast of Netflix's Brick at the 2025 Munich Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Alexander Beyer plays Friedman, a guy who has lived in the building for years but seldom talks to other people. As time goes on, his presence becomes more and more suspect. The gang has to rethink how much they trust one another when secrets from his past come to light.

Beyer is most known for his parts in the movies Deutschland 83, Good Bye Lenin!, and Munich. He portrays Friedman in Brick with a subtle threat that keeps everyone wondering about what he really wants.

Josef Berousek as Anton

Josef Berousek plays Anton, another resident who gets more and more hostile and unstable. He often fights with other residents because he is claustrophobic and has a violent temper. Anton acts as a representation of how fear may turn into violence when individuals feel stuck.

Berousek gives the part a lot of physical energy, making Anton seem like both a menace and a sorrowful man who is lost in fear and bewilderment.

Brick delivers a gripping mystery powered by a strong ensemble cast and a tense, atmospheric script. Led by Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee, the characters each bring depth to the film’s escalating paranoia. As the residents face the mysterious wall, Brick explores whether the real threat lies outside—or within the people trapped behind it.

Brick is available for streaming on Netflix.

