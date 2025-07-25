Smurfs: Every movie from the franchise ranked

The Smurfs have kept viewers engaged globally for decades. It was initially created by the Belgian artist Peyo as a comic strip and soon developed into a full-fledged franchise of animated series and major motion pictures.

These small blue creatures have won the hearts of audiences across different generations with their endearing adventures and compelling personalities.

The film franchise began with limited theatrical releases in the 1960s, and over the decades, Hollywood studios have made various attempts to bring these characters to the big screen. While some movies blend graphic imagery and live action, others utilize traditional animation or modern animation techniques.

Each movie offered something unique to the viewers. The franchise has explored different narrative methods and visual formats. From medieval adventures to modern cityscapes, the blue creatures have traveled through alternate worlds and eras.

The films feature star-studded voice casts and stimulating animation techniques that showcase the characters' enduring appeal and commercial potential.

Ranking every Smurfs movie from the franchise

5) The Smurfs 2 (2013)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This movie ranks as the most underwhelming entry in the franchise. The sequel movie transitioned from New York to Paris but did not stand up well in comparison to its predecessor. The film follows Smurfette after Gargamel kidnaps her, prompting the other blue creatures to launch a rescue mission.

The film introduced new characters named Naughties. These creatures were Gargamel's creations, the same as Smurfette's origin story. Gargamel's attempt involved obtaining Papa's essence to change the Naughties into real Smurfs under his control. Though the Paris setting provided beautiful backdrops, including scenes at the Eiffel Tower, the film felt redundant. The tone and the humour looked recycled from the first movie.

The fresh cast members, such as Christina Ricci and Brendan Gleeson, added star power, but their performance failed to save the bland script. The film ultimately received a poor critical response. Fans also felt disappointed by the lack of creativity and innovation. The movie's failure led to the cancellation of the next live-action movie.

4) The Smurfs (2011)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This was the first Hollywood Smurfs film to combine computer animation and live-action. Neil Patrick Harris made a cameo appearance as an advertising member who helped them return to their village after they accidentally traveled to Manhattan.

This film became extremely popular and achieved considerable commercial success. The blue creatures themselves were designed with accuracy and precision. However, some of its magical charm has mellowed with the modern New York setting.

Fans and critics had mixed reactions to this approach. Many felt the movie reduced the franchise to generic Hollywood comedy formulas. The characters lost some of their distinct personality traits in favor of broader humor aimed at a mainstream audience.

Regardless of the box office numbers, the movie failed to capture the essence of what made the Smurfs special. The real-world setting felt artificial and forced. The viewers hoped for more authentic adventures set in the fantastical Smurf village.

3) Smurfs (2025)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The latest movie represents a new start for the franchise. Chris Miller directs the movie and features the voices of James Corden and Rihanna. This animated reboot demonstrates potential despite mixed critical responses.

The movie features crisp, advanced animation that beautifully brings the blue creatures to life. An all-star voice cast delivers compelling performances throughout the film. Although the comedy does not break new ground, it remains entertaining and effective for the viewers.

This latest adventure focuses on Smurfette as she tries to rescue the kidnapped Papa Smurf. The story takes the characters into the real world while keeping their magical qualities intact.

The animation style successfully updates the classic character design for traditional audiences. Paramount Animation produced this reboot with the intention of building up the franchise.

The film demonstrates improved narrative compared to the former live-action approaches. Although critics may not have fully accepted it, fans have responded more positively to this animated attempt.

2) The Smurfs and the Magic Flute (1976)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This movie was directed by the creator Peyo himself. This Smurfs movie holds historical significance and remains tied to the comic strip origins.

This movie was released in Switzerland and Belgium in 1975, but it was not released in other regions until years later. It is based on the comics and focuses on Peewit and Johan, who encounter the blue creatures in a medieval fantasy setting. Both the characters were well-established through Peyo's work in the past, and this crossover helped launch the Smurfs' fame.

The plot centers on the theft of a magical flute, which requires teamwork among all creatures to recover it. The handmade animation accurately captures the visual pattern of the original comic strips. This raw approach gives the movie a timeless quality that urban viewers can still appreciate.

While less acknowledged than the later entries, this film represents the purest vision of what Smurfs narratives tend to be. The medieval atmosphere and traditional animation form a setting that matches Peyo's original creative intention.

1) Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This movie stands as the franchise's most outstanding achievement. This automated computer-animated movie features a voice cast that includes Julia Roberts, Mandy Patinkin, and Demi Lovato. The film focuses primarily on Smurfette's journey of friendship and self-discovery.

The animation quality prevails over all the movies. The characters move expressively and naturally, bringing raw emotion to their acting. The visual design successfully adds a modern twist to the classic Smurfs' appearance while keeping the old charm.

This Sony Pictures production proved that this franchise works well in animated format rather than live-action hybrids. The other characters, along with Gargamel, feel more raw when completely animated. The voice cast enhances the material with skilled performances that lend each Smurf a distinct personality.

Additionally, audiences and critics agreed that this represented the best approach forward for future Smurfs adaptations.

The Smurfs franchise has experimented with individual filmmaking approaches over the years. While not every movie received critical acclaim, each film made a huge contribution to the legacy.

