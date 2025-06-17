Demi Lovato recreates a scene from Kim Kardashian’s reality show on her honeymoon 

On Monday, June 16, 2025, Demi Lovato shared an Instagram reel in which she tried to playfully re-enact a famous Kim Kardashian moment. The newly-married singer, who is currently on her honeymoon with Jordan Lutes in Bora Bora, re-created an iconic scene from the reality TV show titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the original scene, the Kardashian family was in Bora Bora for a trip, and Kim lost a diamond earring in the ocean. Filming herself mimicking the socialite's reaction in the water, Demi Lovato was heard saying in the video:

"My earring's gone! Oh my God, I'm gonna cry! Oh my gosh, my earring."

Jutes reacted to her, mimicking Kourtney's dialogue:

"What's wrong with you guys?"

Climbing out of the water, Lovato said (lyp-syncing to Kim's line):

"My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it's gone"

Lutes' next response was Kourtney's memorable line, saying, "Kim, there's people that are dying."

Demi Lovato captioned the reel "We had to," and it has since gone viral, receiving more than 2.7 million views, 211K likes, and over 2K comments. In addition to this, the Stone Cold singer also posted a carousel of pictures from her and Jordan Lutes' honeymoon.

Demi Lovato married Jordan Lutes in Santa Barbara last month

The pictures and reels from Demi Lovato's honeymoon come weeks after the Neon Lights singer tied the knot with Lutes on May 25, 2025, at the Bellosguardo Foundation (Clark Estate) in Santa Barbara. A source told People magazine about the wedding setting being "pure magic" in the oceanfront estate with its coastline view. In an exclusive report on May 26, the source stated:

"Demi looked stunning. Mostly smiling, though there were a few emotional moments that clearly moved her."

Demi Lovato posts 'Honeymoon dump' with Jordan Lutes.' (Instagram/@ddlovato)

For her wedding, Demi Lovato chose a custom Vivienne Westwood satin silk gown featuring a corset bodice. Her accompanying veil was cathedral-style, made from ivory tulle.

During an exclusive interview with Vogue, published on May 25, Lovato elaborated on the story behind her wedding outfit, saying:

"When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets. I love everything about the dress."

Demi Lovato also picked a Westwood outfit for her reception—a satin column dress with broken pearls cascading from the draped corset top. Speaking about how it was a "one-of-a-kind piece," Lovato said:

"There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading. The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special."

Another source told People magazine that the couple's nuptials were also attended by Paris Hilton, who performed an impromptu deejay set at their reception. At the end of the night, Lutes and Lovato drove off in a vintage car surrounded by sparklers.

Demi and Jordan first met in January 2022, and started working together on Lovato's eighth studio album soon after. They made their relationship public in August 2022, with Jordan popping the question over a year later, in December 2023.

