Who is Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes? Demi Lovato marries songwriter in California wedding

American singer Demi Lovato married Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes on Sunday, May 25. The couple held a ceremony in California, where they said 'I do' after dating since 2022.

Jordan Lutes is a Canadian singer and songwriter professionally known as 'Jutes.' He was born on March 28, 1991, and studied film before eventually transitioning into music. He signed with Capitol Records but later left the label to work independently.

Jutes has worked on many songs, including co-writing three tracks for Demi Lovato's Holy Fvck album. He contributed to songs such as Substance and City of Angels, which were part of the 2022 release.

Demi Lovato's dress in focus after wedding with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

The couple started dating in 2022 while working on Demi Lovato's album Holy Fvck. Jordan Lutes proposed in December 2023, and they were finally married at a wedding ceremony in California on May 25, 2025.

Vogue got an exclusive peek at Demi's look from the wedding and other functions. She wore a Vivienne Westwood dress for the ceremony. The pearl-white dress was made with heavy silk satin and featured a corset bodice.

Revealing that she has always been a big fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs, Demi told Vogue:

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets.”

Her wedding look was completed with a single-tier, custom-length, cathedral-style veil made with ivory tulle.

The making of the dress began when Demi came across a Vivienne Westwood dress she saw online. However, she mentioned that the team had to modify certain details to make the dress her own. She said:

“We were not only able to work off that [initial] inspiration, but we added touches that really make this dress so special to me. I love everything about the dress.”

The entire process took multiple sittings, with Vivienne Westwood's team flying in from London to Los Angeles. The overall design of the corset, skirt, and neckline took inspiration partly from women in the 18th century and partly from Greek statues.

Vivienne Westwood also designed Demi Lovato's reception dress

Demi wore an ivory silk satin white dress for the reception after the wedding. It featured a draped corset top with broken pearls on and around the top. The design took inspiration from a previous age of cinema, with some minor twists added.

Speaking about this dress, the singer said:

“There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading. The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special.”

Before the wedding on May 25, Demi and Jordan also had a rehearsal dinner. Mindy Weiss planned the entire event, including the wedding and reception. During the rehearsal dinner, she guided everyone on what was needed on the main day.

The couple and their guests had dinner before heading in to rest before the wedding day.

