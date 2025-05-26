Who is Jordan "Jutes" Lutes? All about Demi Lovato's fiancé as singer is seen walking down the aisle at her wedding rehearsal

Demi Lovato was spotted with her fiancé, Jordan Lutes, over the weekend, as the couple was reportedly at their wedding rehearsal. TMZ shared pictures on Saturday, May 24, 2025, which showed Lovato walking down the aisle holding hands with Lutes.

While Lovato wore a white dress, her fiancé was seen wearing a black suit for the occasion. The pictures also showed a wedding coordinator on the scene, helping them map out their special day.

Lovato has been publicly dating Jordan Lutes since August 2022, and according to People Magazine, they got engaged in December 2023. The publication also reported that Jutes and Lovato were first linked after they were seen holding hands in 2022.

Jordan Lutes is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and rapper from Ottawa, professionally known as Jutes. News Bytes reported that Lutes is an independent musician, who has co-written some of Lovato's songs, like Substance, Happy Ending, and City of Angels, among others.

Jordan Lutes studied film before starting his career in music

Jordan Lutes was born on March 28, 1991, and studied Film Studies in college, before he transitioned to music. He was initially signed to Capitol Records. However, around the beginning COVID-19 pandemic, he bid goodbye to his record deal and went independent.

In March 2021, Jordan opened up about his decision to "pursue his own independent artistic goals" in an interview with Nuance Magazine.

"I left because due to Covid mad budgets got cut, and I guess they didn't want to hold me and not give me the support I needed, which is so blessed of them to do," Lovato's fiancé said.

Elaborating on his decision to part ways with Capitol Records, Jordan Lutes continued to say that he was grateful that he wasn't one of the people who was shelved by the company.

"You hear about labels shelving people or holding them without pushing them so often, and I can't say how grateful I am that isn't me. I had been wishing I could be indie again for a while just because I love being totally in charge of my own career, so it worked out quite nicely," he added.

Besides music, Jordan Lutes has also been vocal about his sobriety journey on social media.

jutes @jutesmusic 100 days sober today. learning to cope with my anxiety properly was something i was always too scared to try. took a long time to be ready but i’ve never felt better mentally and emotionally. if ur dealing with sh*t rn that feels never ending just know nothing lasts forever 🖤

He marked 100 days of being sober with a tweet on July 28, 2022, and spoke about his struggle to cope with his anxiety.

Besides being Demi Lovato's life partner, Jordan Lutes has also partnered with the singer professionally. The musicians have co-written multiple songs for her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, including City of Angels, Substance, and Happy Ending.

In October 2024, Jutes told People they weren't in a rush to plan their wedding, saying that they weren't "trying to stress" themselves out," adding that they were "enjoying being engaged."

"I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged. We're not trying to skip engagement to get right to wedding. We're just basking in it and soaking it up. We'll be married forever. We just want to enjoy every step."

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes got married in California on Sunday

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes tied the knot on Sunday, May 25, in a romantic ceremony in California, People Magazine confirmed.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer walked down the aisle in a custom pearl white Vivienne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil. Speaking about her outfit with Vogue, Demi Lovato said that they had "been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time."

Demi Lovato noted that while thinking about the design she wanted for her stress, she "often" found herself going back to Vivienne's designs. The singer added that they loved how the "silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets."

For the reception, Demi Lovato wore another custom Vivienne Westwood outfit - an ivory silk column dress with a draped corset top.

