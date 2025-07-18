"what's the big deal about smurfs?"- Internet reacts to Smurfs (2025) release despite the low performance of past movies

Smurfs (2025) was finally released in theaters on July 18, 2025. The film explores how the notorious Razamel and Gargamel slyly kidnap Papa Smurf, with Smurfette and others rushing to save him at all costs. The musical adventure that the little blue creatures embark on challenges them, ultimately putting their universe at risk.

The new film releases eight years after the last installment, Smurfs: The Lost Village, in 2017. While the new movie brings an elaborate ensemble of voice cast, original soundtrack, and more, several netizens have shared their displeasure regarding the new film.

Some have pointed out that the films have been receiving poor scores on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a general low reaction from the viewers. Despite this, the release of the new film, with stars like Rihanna, has come under the audience's radar.

One user on X shared their disappointment with the release of the films by questioning the franchise's focus. The user said:

"I don't even know what's the big deal about smurfs?"

Other users on X also shared their opinions on the franchise and shared:

"Does anyone even like Smurfs? That cartoons were okay, but overall the franchise is kinda overrated," an X user commented.

"Must be a money laundering thing cuz I’ve never heard of anyone liking the smurfs like let’s be real," stated another X user.

"Right? This is NOT an impressive track record at all. (I did hear that The Lost Village was actually pretty decent, but my point still stands.)" mentioned another user on X.

"The fact that the new film has a lower score than The Lost Village is laughable," an X user shared.

Some users also defended the film by sharing their opinions on the reviews and scores on the review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes.

"Rotten Tomatoes isn't credible sir or ma'am. Children don't give two shits about ratings and for the most part the Smurfs films have been enjoyable and fun for the most part and have been profitable," stated an X user.

"The crazy thing is despite those scores the 2011 movie did $564 million WW, the sequel did $348 million WW and the most recent one in 2017 did $197 million WW. These movies have made the majority of their money overseas where the Smurfs have a much larger following," elaborated another X user.

"Not to defend the smurfs, but rotten tomato reviews mean absolutely nothing. All that matters is if people go see it. There was so many movies i liked as a kid that i found out later got bad rotten tomato reviews in hindsight. Who cares," an X user said.

The new film has just been released in theaters, with many trade pundits speculating about the film's global box office performance.

How have the Smurfs films performed so far?

A still from the franchise's latest film (Image via YouTube/@paramountpictures)

Based on the Belgian comic series, there have been several adaptations of the renowned franchise in films, series, video games, and more. The films, specifically, were first launched in 1965 as Les Aventures des Schtroumpfs.

The Smurfs and the Magic Flute (1976) was released next. After Sony Pictures Animation acquired film rights, they have released three full-length movies since 2011. Amongst them are Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) with the highest score on Rotten Tomatoes of 41%, followed by The Smurfs (2011) at 21% and the second part from 2013 at 14%.

The first film in 2011 garnered $563.8 million at the global box office. However, the worldwide collections dropped for the subsequent films, with the second film collecting $347.5 million and the 2017 installment securing $197.1 million.

As of July 18, 2025, the latest film received a 20% Rotten Tomatoes score, and its theatrical collections are yet to be recorded. It is anticipated whether this star-studded film can become a prominent part of the popular franchise.

