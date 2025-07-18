How long does Smurfs (2025) run? Runtime and other details explored

The blue, humanoid creatures are making their comeback on the big screen in 2025 with a brand-new CGI feature film titled Smurfs. This reboot is produced by Paramount Animation and brings together an all-star voice cast led by Rihanna as Smurfette.

Ad

According to Box Office Mojo, the runtime clocks in at 1 hour and 32 minutes. Released on 18 July 2025, the film delivers a full adventure while keeping things light and fast-paced for family audiences.

Exploring the runtime of the new Smurfs movie

The official poster of the movie (Image via Paramount Animation)

The movie lasts for 1 hour 32 minutes, reintroducing the beloved blue characters in an exciting story that sees them stepping out of their village and into the human world.

Ad

Trending

From Smurfette's role as a leader to high-stakes fights with the bad guys, the plot aims to keep younger audience and adults entertained without losing depth of tale. There are no long subplots or filler sequences. Overall, the film's main themes are bravery, family, and the power of community.

What is Smurfs (2025) all about?

Ad

Papa Smurf is abruptly pulled into a strange vortex in the calm Smurf Village at the start of the narrative. Smurfette takes leadership when their wise leader leaves and plans an expedition to save him. This takes the Smurfs into the strange world of humans, where they have to deal with new problems and make new friends.

They eventually run with Ken, Papa Smurf's brother who doesn't talk to him anymore but knows a lot about how people live. He leads them into battle against the evil wizard, Gargamel, and his equally terrible brother, Razamel.

Ad

The 2025 intallment is different from the previous ones, namely The Smurfs (2011) and The Smurfs 2, as the latest project uses just CGI animation and not any live action. The art style appears bright and expressive, and it brings the little blue creatures' magical world to life in a way that seems both current and authentic to the books.

Who are the main voice cast members?

Still from the official trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Rihanna plays Smurfette, and she has also written songs for the movie. In her version of Smurfette, she is more powerful and takes on a leadership position as the main decision-maker for the squad when Papa Smurf is not there.

Ad

John Goodman gives Papa Smurf a warm and serious voice that fits the character. Nick Offerman lends his voice to Ken, Papa Smurf's brother who knows a lot about people and assists the Smurfs in the real world.

J.P. Karliak, who is known for his work in X-Men '97, voices both Gargamel and his brother Razamel, who are the bad guys. Sandra Oh portrays Ken's daughter Moxie, James Corden plays a mystery Smurf with no name, and Dan Levy, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, and Kurt Russell all make appearances in roles that are not revealed.

Ad

The combination of funny and serious voices makes for a lively soundtrack, and each performer brings their own energy to their role.

Smurfs (2025) is a music-filled reboot packed with adventure, heart, and fresh energy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More