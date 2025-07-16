When will Smurfs (2025) premiere? Release date, voice cast details, trailer, and more

The Smurfs are making a major big-screen comeback in 2025. The Smurfs were once side characters in a comic strip series created by cartoonist Peyo in 1958. With a fully animated CGI revamp, Paramount Animation brings the well-known characters back to life in a whole new way in the film. This time, Rihanna plays Smurfette in the musical fantasy comedy.

The movie had its international debut in Brussels on June 28, 2025. It will be out in theaters in the US on July 18, 2025.

Chris Miller directed Smurfs, and Pam Brady wrote it. The movie is about Smurfette leading a group of Smurfs into the real world to save Papa Smurf, who has been taken by evil wizards Gargamel and Razamel. The revival has a star-studded voice cast, new songs, and a fun but deep narrative about identity, destiny, and working together.

What is the release date of the new Smurfs movie?

Still from the official trailer of Smurfs (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Smurfs will officially arrive in US theaters on July 18, 2025, distributed by Paramount Pictures. The movie had its international premiere in Brussels on June 28, which is where the franchise started. The movie was supposed to come out on December 20, 2024, but it was pushed back a few times, first to February 14, 2025, and then to its current July date.

Who are the voice cast members in Smurfs?

Rihanna stars as the voice of Smurfette (Image via Getty)

One of the biggest draws of Smurfs (2025) is its A-list voice cast, led by Rihanna as Smurfette. Unlike earlier versions where Smurfette often needed rescuing, this time she’s the leader of the rescue mission. Rihanna not only voices the lead character but also serves as a producer and contributes original songs to the film's soundtrack.

John Goodman lends his voice to Papa Smurf, who plays a central role in the plot as he is captured by Gargamel and Razamel. Nick Offerman plays Ken, Papa Smurf’s estranged brother who helps the Smurfs navigate the human world.

JP Karliak voices both Gargamel and Razamel, the sinister wizard siblings who are the film’s main antagonists. Sandra Oh plays Moxie, Ken’s daughter, while James Corden brings life to No Name Smurf, a new character with a mysterious past.

Other confirmed cast members include:

Dan Levy as Joel, the wizards’ henchman

Amy Sedaris as Jaunty, a sentient magical book

Natasha Lyonne as Mama Poot

Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, and Hannah Waddingham as intergalactic villains

Alex Winter as Hefty Smurf

Maya Erskine as Vanity Smurf

Billie Lourd as Worry Smurf

Xolo Maridueña as Brainy Smurf

Kurt Russell as Ron, another brother of Papa and Ken

Jimmy Kimmel, Marshmello, and Spencer X in supporting voice roles

What is Smurfs all about?

The plot of Smurfs centers on Smurfette’s transformation from side character to fearless leader. When a strange vortex pulls Papa Smurf into the human realm, Smurfette gathers a group of heroic Smurfs to save him. They meet up with Ken, Papa's estranged brother, who knows how the human world works.

Gargamel and Razamel, twin magicians with evil plans, are their major opponents. The Smurfs must work together to find their destiny and preserve the universe. They can do this with the assistance of magical objects, human friends, and their own strength. The narrative has funny parts and serious parts about bravery, identity, and belonging, making it a family movie with heart.

Smurfs trailer and original music

Still from the official trailer of Smurfs (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

As a musical, Smurfs features original songs written and performed by Rihanna, including the single Friend of Mine, released on May 16, 2025. The film’s soundtrack includes contributions from Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Desi Trill, Tyla, Lous and the Yakuza, and more. The score is composed by Henry Jackman, known for his work on Puss in Boots and Wreck-It Ralph.

Paramount began promoting the film heavily in early 2025. The first full trailer premiered in February, introduced by Rihanna. The trailer featured peaceful scenes of the Smurfs before Papa Smurf disappears into a magical vortex. Smurfette takes charge and leads the rescue mission, which includes hilarious and heartwarming encounters with Ken and other new characters.

Moreover, a second teaser trailer aired during the 2025 Super Bowl, focusing on Rihanna’s role and the comedic action scenes. The trailers highlighted the Smurfs’ vibrant new designs, lively musical numbers, and high-stakes rescue mission.

What can fans expect in the new Smurfs movie?

Paramount’s Smurfs reboot is more than just a nostalgia play—it’s a modern take on a beloved franchise. The plot gets new life from the creative team, which includes director Chris Miller and writer Pam Brady. Cinesite did the animation, which combines classic character designs with emotive, high-quality images that are appealing enough for a movie theater release.

This version of the Smurfs is different since it focuses on Smurfette, adds to the story, and introduces new characters. The movie has a special combination of action, music, humor, and passion that it hopes will appeal to both old fans and new ones.

Smurfs will premiere in the US and globally on July 18, 2025.

