How did John Goodman lose weight? Details explored as the actor flaunts post-weight loss look at Smurfs premiere

John Goodman turned heads at the Smurfs premiere on July 13, 2025, at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles. The Emmy-winning actor showed off a visibly slimmer and fitter frame under a tailored navy blue suit — a result of his years-long weight loss journey.

Ad

Having shed over 200 pounds since 2007, the actor continues to maintain a healthy lifestyle at 73. In the animated musical reboot of Smurfs, releasing on July 18, John Goodman voices the wise and beloved Papa Smurf.

The film also features an all-star cast, including Rihanna, James Corden, Dan Levy, Sandra Oh, and Nick Offerman. While the movie has garnered mixed reviews from the audience, Goodman’s impressive physical transformation received positive attention at the premiere.

Ad

Trending

When did John Goodman start losing weight?

John Goodman at the Smurfs U.S. Premiere (Image via Getty)

After years of changing health and eating habits, John Goodman began losing weight in 2007. He said that at his heaviest, he weighed close to 400 pounds. The actor chose to change for good, not because he wanted to look better, but because he wanted to live better.

Ad

Goodman told People in a 2010 interview,

“It was a waste. I wanted to live life better.”

His turning point came with a commitment to portion control. Goodman said he had developed a habit of eating mindlessly, consuming large quantities without a second thought. He trained himself to eat less and to stop when full. Alongside his diet changes, he also gave up alcohol — a major step in reclaiming his health.

Ad

It wasn't a crash diet that came next; it was a steady and progressive effort. Goodman worked with a health coach and changed his diet to one based on whole foods, lean protein, and healthy fats, like the Mediterranean diet. His method was based on long-term success, not quick results.

John Goodman committed to a regular exercise routine built on discipline

To support his lifestyle shift, John Goodman introduced regular exercise into his routine. The septuagenarian began walking daily, aiming for 10,000 to 12,000 steps. He also incorporated low-impact cardio with machines like the elliptical and treadmill, gradually increasing his stamina and strength.

Ad

Boxing became a favorite activity, though he admitted he never sparred. “Once I get whacked in the face, I don’t know if I wouldn’t lose it,” he said jokingly. Goodman stressed that working out six days a week helped him stay on track, both physically and mentally.

Even during the pandemic, when he described himself as “lazy,” he made efforts to stay active by walking his dogs. By 2023, Goodman had dropped over 200 pounds. He credited his steady progress to commitment, not perfection.

Ad

He shared in interviews, adding that the goal was always long-term health, not short-term results.

“I’m breaking a sweat, but I’m not going nuts,” Goodman said.

How he stayed grounded after success

Smurfs 2025 (Image via Smurfs)

Even after years of maintaining his new weight, John Goodman remains cautious about celebrating it too loudly. He told AARP in 2018 that he didn’t want to be seen as a role model in case the weight ever returned.

Ad

“I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on,” he said with humor. “When I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner’s sugar.”

Despite the self-deprecating jokes, Goodman’s transformation has been sustained. His presence at the Smurfs premiere is just one of the numerous instances he's proudly shown off how far he's come.

Ad

When he was advertising the movie, he looked comfortable, full of energy, and joyful. This was a sign of how hard he had worked and how he had changed his life.

Following the end of The Conners, which aired its final season earlier this year, Goodman is taking on new projects. But he remains focused on his well-being. “I can’t afford to sit still anymore,” he said. “And it gives me the energy to work.”

Ad

John Goodman’s two-decade weight loss journey, marked by portion control, exercise, and commitment, led to a 200-pound transformation. His Smurfs' premiere appearance reflects a disciplined lifestyle and ongoing change.

The new Smurfs movie comes out in theaters on July 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More