Smurfs (2025): Full list of voice cast explored

The upcoming animated film Smurfs is returning with a fresh cast and new creative direction. Directed by Chris Miller, known for Puss in Boots, the film is scheduled to release in the United States on July 18, 2025. Paramount Animation and Marcy Media Films are producing the feature, and it will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. With an all-new storyline and character lineup, the film aims to reintroduce the blue characters to a wider audience.
The main voice cast includes Rihanna, who leads as Smurfette, marking a rare animated performance from the musician and actor. Alongside her, recognizable names such as Nick Offerman, John Goodman, Natasha Lyonne, Dan Levy, and James Corden have been cast in key roles.
Each of these actors brings prior voice experience or notable live-action credits that enhance their fit for this animated reboot. Rihanna is also serving as a producer and has contributed original music to the film’s soundtrack, including the song Friend of Mine.
The film’s official synopsis reads:
"When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe."
Additional cast members include Amy Sedaris, Octavia Spencer, Sandra Oh, and JP Karliak, who voices both antagonists. The film is presented as a standalone reboot and musical adventure.
Smurfs voice cast and character list explored
Rihanna as Smurfette
Rihanna leads the film as Smurfette, the only female Smurf who finds herself stepping into a leadership role when Papa Smurf is taken. In this version, Smurfette is portrayed as brave, curious, and determined to unite the others on a mission to rescue their leader.
Rihanna, known globally for her music career, previously voiced Tip in Home (2015) and appears here in a dual role as both lead actor and producer, also contributing original music to the film.
John Goodman as Papa Smurf
John Goodman voices Papa Smurf, the wise and beloved elder who acts as the father figure of the Smurf community. When he is kidnapped by the evil wizards Gargamel and Razamel, his disappearance sets the adventure in motion. Goodman is widely recognized for his work in The Big Lebowski, Roseanne, and as the voice of Sulley in Monsters, Inc.
Nick Offerman as Ken
Nick Offerman plays Ken, the estranged and reclusive brother of Papa Smurf who lives in the human world. In the film, Ken is a key figure who helps bridge the gap between the Smurf village and the realities of human society. He is portrayed as resourceful, independent, and initially hesitant to get involved, but eventually becomes instrumental to the Smurfs’ rescue mission.
Offerman is best known for playing characters in animated films such as Sing, Hotel Transylvania 2, and The Lego Movie.
James Corden as No Name Smurf
James Corden voices No Name Smurf, an unconventional character who doesn’t fit into the typical Smurf categories. He is the new kid on the block. Without a clear identity or role, No Name is a symbol of individuality within the Smurf community. The character brings levity and unpredictability to the story, often breaking the tension with his comedic timing.
Corden, formerly the host of The Late Late Show, is widely known for his musical segments and voice roles in films like Peter Rabbit and Trolls.
JP Karliak as Gargamel and Razamel
JP Karliak provides the voices for the film’s two central antagonists, Gargamel and his newly introduced brother, Razamel. Gargamel returns as the longtime foe of the Smurfs, while Razamel adds a new layer of threat with a more calculated and cunning demeanor. Together, they aim to harness Papa Smurf’s magical knowledge to expand their power.
Karliak is a seasoned voice actor, known for his roles in X-Men '97 (as Morph), The Boss Baby: Back in Business, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Sandra Oh as Moxie
Sandra Oh voices Moxie, Ken's daughter, a new addition to the Smurfs universe. She bridges the human and Smurf worlds with her knowledge and empathy. Oh is best known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve, and voice work in Turning Red and Over the Moon.
Dan Levy as Joel
Dan Levy gives voice to Joel, a visibly anxious and awkward character often portrayed in distress. The official character poster describes him as “so cringe,” reflecting his uneasy demeanor, exaggerated facial expressions, and uncertain reactions to the world around him.
Levy, known for co-creating and starring in Schitt’s Creek, often portrays emotionally expressive and socially self-conscious characters. He has also voiced in Q-Force.
The voice cast also includes:
- Natasha Lyonne as Mama Poot
- Amy Sedaris as Jaunty
- Octavia Spencer as Asmodius
- Nick Kroll as Chernobog
- Hannah Waddingham as Jezebeth
- Alex Winter as Hefty Smurf
- Maya Erskine as Vanity Smurf
- Xolo Maridueña as Brainy Smurf
- Billie Lourd as Worry Smurf
- Spencer X as Sound Effects Smurf.
- Kurt Russell as Ron
- Jimmy Kimmel as Tardigrade
- Marshmello as Turtle.
Smurfs behind the scenes
Chris Miller is directing Smurfs (2025), marking his return to animation after directing and co-directing previous titles such as Shrek the Third and Puss in Boots at DreamWorks Animation. Known for blending fantasy with comedic storytelling, Miller’s direction is expected to influence the film’s tone and pacing.
Pam Brady, who co-wrote South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and worked on Team America: World Police, is responsible for the screenplay. The story is based on the original characters created by Belgian cartoonist Peyo. Rihanna’s involvement extends beyond voice acting and music, contributing creatively to the overall film concept and musical development.
The musical score is composed by Henry Jackman, who previously scored Puss in Boots and Wreck-It Ralph. He is joined by Rihanna, who has contributed original songs to the soundtrack. Editing is led by Matt Landon, known for his technical work in animated features. Together, the team blends animation, music, and performance into a modern take on a classic franchise.
Smurfs production insights and what to expect
The animation for Smurfs is handled by Cinesite, with production development rooted in a visual style inspired by Peyo’s original comic drawings. This includes comic-style elements like thought bubbles and dynamic motion lines.
The film was first announced in 2022 after a partnership between Paramount Animation and Peyo Company, with the goal of creating multiple animated features. Production began later that year.
Smurfs is described as a musical fantasy comedy film. Rihanna released the song Friend of Mine from the soundtrack in May 2025. The full soundtrack includes other artists such as James Fauntleroy, Shenseea, and Desi Trill. The film will premiere in Brussels on June 28, 2025, and be accompanied by a SpongeBob SquarePants short film titled Order Up.
The storyline follows the Smurfs as they leave their village to rescue Papa Smurf. Along the way, they team up with new allies in the human world, including Ken and others. The film explores themes of identity, community, and belonging. With a revised origin story and musical structure, the 2025 reboot offers a new introduction to the Smurfs for younger audiences.