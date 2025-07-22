7 best characters from Squid Game

Squid Game puts desperate players and powerful game makers in a gamefied fight-to-the-death premise. So it's safe to say that the show produced some of the best characters during its three-season run. Every character brought their unique personality and moral compass.

The dystopian thriller on Netflix follows the story of Gi-hun and hundreds of other contestants who enter a competition to pay off their debts. If they win the children's games, they take home a grand cash prize. If they lose, they die. The twist? They don't know just how lethal the game can get. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show explores human nature in its raw and primal form in the face of mortal finitude.

From the fierce Hyun-ju to the dangerous Front Man, there are plenty of great characters to pick from in Squid Game.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead. The list is in no particular order.

Hyun-ju, Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man, and other best characters from Squid Game

1) Cho Hyun-ju, aka Player 120 (Park Sung-hoon)

Hyun-ju is a fan favorite character (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Although a former sergeant in the South Korean military Special Forces, Hyun-ju's power and skill are grossly underestimated when introduced as the only transgender character in Squid Game season 2. But she became an immediate fan favorite because of her unshakable moral compass and her support for Gi-hun during the rebellion.

Hyun-ju was one of the main reasons the rebels got as far as they did. But more than that, she genuinely cared for her fellow players, especially the elderly Geum-ja and the pregnant Kim Jun-hee. She died trying to protect them, making her one of the strongest characters.

2) Hwang In-ho, AKA the Front Man (Lee Byung-hyun)

The Front Man entered the game as Player 001 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

At first glance, In-ho is a ruthless, powerful villain with a jaded outlook on humanity. He doesn't care about the ruthlessness of the game and does what it takes to manipulate Gi-hun, even entering the games to steer him in the desired direction. However, his story goes deeper than that.

As a desperate man trying to save his dying wife, In-ho once entered—and won—the games himself. But before he could use the money to save her, she died, altering his perception of hope and humanity. It is easy to understand his dark and ruthless undertones when fans see his life's tragedies. He is a result of what Squid Game stands for, making him one of the most intriguing characters.

3) Cho Sang-woo, AKA Player 218 (Park Hae-soo)

Sang-woo is one of the most detailed characters on the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Sang-woo's complex narrative makes him one of the best characters from Squid Game. He starts as Gi-hun's best friend outside the games, which makes his ultimate betrayal hard to watch. Greed and desperation blind the character of his morals, and he turns into an unrecognizable antagonist, doing what it takes to win every round.

However, his duality is what makes him an intriguing persona. In the end, he sacrifices his life so that Gi-hun can win the game, after making him promise to take care of his mother. He finally sees who he truly is, away from the pull of capitalism. His morality is gray, but his faltering makes him relatable in season 1.

4) Kang Sae-byeok, AKA Player 067 (Jung Ho-yeon)

Sae-byeok makes it to the final round (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Heightened survival instincts bring out extremes in people, and for Kang Sae-byeok, things couldn't have been more dire. She is a North Korean defector in Squid Game season 1, entering the games to get her family out. Arguably, her stakes are higher than most people's, as her life is on the line both inside and outside the games.

Her tenacity shines through in every episode until her untimely death. She is a strong and smart player, allying with Gi-hun to get ahead. Sae-byeok even tries to trick the system, spying on the game makers from an air duct with her street smarts. Her stony and distrustful personality is warranted, but when fans get to see her vulnerable side, they understand the complexity of her character.

5) Thanos, AKA Player 230 (T.O.P)

T.O.P of Big Bang fame stars as Thanos (Image via YouTube/Netflix Philippines)

Thanos enters season 2 as one of the most polarizing characters in Squid Game. He sports a theatrically colorful look and is unashamed to flirt with his fellow contestants from the get-go, adding comedic relief within the confines of a dark premise. However, he quickly shows his more sinister side as the games progress, with his aggressive bullying and erratic behavior.

The character turns to drugs to cope with his brokenness, which the show subtly highlights. He isn't just the annoying, brash addition. Just like everyone else, he is on the brink of losing everything, and that desperation comes across as antagonism. Thanos unlocks another dimension to the depths of hopelessness the contestants bring to the games, making him one of the most interesting characters.

6) Seong Gi-hun, AKA Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae)

Gi-hun is the protagonist in Squid Game (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Just like the Front Man, Gi-hun is a result of the games too, but his story skews in the opposite direction. Till the end, he held on to hope that humanity could be saved. So, while he might have been enticed by revenge and rage in his journey, he largely represents the nobody who steps up to become the face of something big.

Gi-hun is the person most people gravitate towards during the games. His allyship has saved the contestants countless times, especially in season 2 when he re-entered the game to save people from a mindless red light, green light game. He grapples with morality but finally does the right thing by sacrificing himself for Jun-hee's baby, reminding everyone a better future was possible.

7) Kang No-eul, AKA Guard 011 (Park Gyu-young)

No-eul has a redemption arc in Squid Game (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Squid Game season 2 focused on peeling back the layers and showing who was in charge. Till then, everyone assumed the pink soldiers were just as bad as the game makers, but No-eul's story changed that perception. She showed that the soldiers were just as helpless as the contestants, and their morality was being pushed to its limits.

No-eul is a North Korean defector whose desperate attempt to find her daughter pushed her towards the games. But when she realizes that she knows one of the players from a previous encounter, she does what it takes to get him to safety in season 3. Within the ruthlessness of the game, her humanity shines through.

Watch the critically acclaimed Squid Game on Netflix.

