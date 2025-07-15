7 Most Critically Acclaimed Shows of 2025

Several critically acclaimed shows of 2025 have transformed the viewing experience for TV audiences globally. Just halfway through this year, there have been multiple shows that have received praise from fans and critics alike.

These series explore various themes, genres, and formats, offering something for everyone. From horror series to medical drama, these critically acclaimed shows of 2025 offer entertainment, making them the perfect choice for binge-watching.

Critics have shown admiration for these shows for their exceptional stories, production design, unique plots, and extraordinary performances. Television viewing has changed drastically over the last few years, and this year's releases have set a new record with outstanding productions.

Some of the critically acclaimed shows of 2025 listed below have been the sequel of successful previous seasons, while others are standalone series.

Disclaimer: The series mentioned is not part of any official listing and contains the writer's opinion.

Squid Game season 2, Ironheart, and four other critically acclaimed shows of 2025

1) Severance Season 2

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This second season of Severance returned after fans waited for three long years. This series features Mark (portrayed by Adam Scott), a worker whose memories are torn between personal life and work.

It deals with the concept of work-life balance to an intense level. The workers at Lumon Industries have their memories divided by the company through surgeries. They tend to forget their lives outside work.

The second season expands the story after the season 1 finale left the audience in shock. The show explores the influence of corporate control and identity in the modern world, garnering critical acclaim. The show's psychological thriller elements kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

2) The Bear season 4

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Bear season 4 explores the extended story of Carmen Berzatto and his Chicago-based restaurant business. The character, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, wins fans over with his intense expressions.

The premise of this show follows the daily struggles of running a small restaurant. The fourth season blends comedy and drama while exploring the pressure of the food industry.

Critics and audiences praised the realistic portrayal of work stress in the restaurant business. The acting of the ensemble cast makes this show a standout among the most critically acclaimed shows of 2025.

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+

3) The Pitt

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This American medical drama is set in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital's ER. The series stars Noah Wyle as a doctor who starts on a 15-hour shift at the ER along with four new residents. Each episode covers an hour of this hectic shift.

The storyline also demonstrates the struggles of healthcare professionals as they take care of professional and personal challenges together. The lives and the struggles of the nurses and doctors in the "Pitt" are highlighted throughout the show.

The series' plotline was good enough for critics to compare it to classical medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy. The sitcom explores the emotional toll of operating in healthcare during challenging phases, making it one of the critically acclaimed shows of 2025.

Where to watch: Max

4) Squid Game season 2

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Squid Game season 2 brings back the dangerous competition that left the world stunned. Seong Gi-hun (portrayed by Lee Jung-jae), the winner of the first series game, returns with a twist.

This Korean thriller continues the social commentary about modern civilization, while highlighting the story of survival. Season 2 introduces several new games and contestants, making it a worthwhile watch for the fans.

The series explores themes of human nature under extreme pressure and inequality. The critics noted the exceptional continuation of powerful storytelling in each episode.

The show keeps its high production values while maintaining the intense atmosphere that made it popular. The production design, stellar performance, and psychological elements made the story one of the most critically acclaimed shows of 2025, offering viewers a gripping watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Ironheart

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Ironheart follows Riri Williams, portrayed by Dominique Thorne, a young genius who creates her own Iron Man suit. Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show explores themes of responsibility and growing up as a teenage hero.

Riri has to balance her studies along with the duties that come with her superpower. Critics have praised the series's fresh take on the superhero genre and the character development of the protagonist.

The show features explosive action sequences and strong character arcs across each episode. The series is considered one of the critically acclaimed shows of 2025 for bringing a new perspective and diversity to the MCU.

Where to watch: Disney+

6) The Last of Us season 2

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Last of Us season 2 continues the post-apocalyptic tale of Ellie's and Joel's journey. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay return as the leads of this highly anticipated second season of the show.

The series is inspired by the popular eponymous video game series, which was loved by millions. Season 2 explores the consequences of the first season's events.

It deals with themes of family, survival, and moral ambiguity in challenging circumstances. The additional emotional depth and explosive zombie horror elements of this series make the show stand out as one of the most critically acclaimed shows of 2025.

Where to watch: Max

7) The White Lotus season 3

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The White Lotus season 3 is featured in this list of critically acclaimed shows of 2025 due to its engaging narrative. The latest season features a new ensemble cast of elite guests and resort staff.

Each season explores themes of privilege, class, and social dynamics between characters. The third season continues on the themes of social satire and dark comedy while examining the idiosyncrasies of the elites while vacationing.

Where to watch: Max, Hulu, Disney+

These seven critically acclaimed shows of 2025 present the best of TV viewership. Each series offers an eccentric narrative and outstanding performances from recognized actors.

