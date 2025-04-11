The White Lotus season 3 soundtrack: A complete list of all the songs in the series

The White Lotus season 3 came to an end on April 6, 2025, with a 90-minute-long finale episode. The episode took fans on quite the journey as they learned how the holiday ended for all these characters that they had become familiar with over the course of approximately one and a half months.

This season of The White Lotus gave fans plenty to talk about- from controversial moments to some of the most heartfelt ones. The writing and direction of the show have garnered positive criticism. The star cast featuring the likes of Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, and Aimee Lou Wood has also attracted significant attention.

Further, the show's soundtrack has also earned praise. Canadian Chilean composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer composed the theme song, Enlightenment, for season 3. The soundtrack features Thai pop and rock.

Complete list of songs in The White Lotus season 3

Given below are the tracks used in this season of The White Lotus.

Enlightenment (Main Title Theme) by Cristobal Tapia de Veer Made in Thailand by Carabao Maria Tambien by Khruangbin Phi Sao Khrap by Charan Manophet Pimjai Lam Plearn by The Pradise Bangkok Molam International Band Kuen Kuen Luen Lueng by Sroeng Santi Recontre Et Partage by Philippe Bestion Oriental Sunset in Her Eyes by Al Luxor Ocean Call by Cristobal Tapia de Veer Remixed Thai Antiphon by Patravadi Mejudhon MUN PLAK DEE NA by Ter Rewat A Thai Wedding by Imade Saputra Love Passion by Viparat Piengsuwan Hey Abanibee by Hong Thong Dao Udon The Bass by Jason Jaxx & DJ Flashback Swing (Crush Club Remix) by Sofi Tukker and Crush Club Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming by The Cathedral Singers เธอคือความฝัน (MUSIC BOX VERSION) by พราว ที่แล้วก็แล้วไป by Ter Rewat

WaterTown Music has released the main title theme of season 3. The label has previously released the full soundtracks of the past two seasons, but has canceled the release of season 3's soundtrack.

Inside the fallout between The White Lotus’ creator Mike White and composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer

In an interview with The New York Times published on April 2, 2025, Cristóbal Tapia de Veer revealed that he will not be returning to compose the soundtrack of season 4. He said:

"I announced to the team a few months ago that I was not coming back, that I was leaving. I didn’t tell Mike for various reasons; I wanted to tell him just at the end for the shock and whatever. Except I told the whole editorial team and music editor and producer and all that, but I didn’t think that they were going to tell him. At some point he heard about that."

Since this interview was published just days before the finale episode aired, there was no telling how this sudden announcement would affect the show. Mike White addressed similar concerns in an interview with Howard Stern released on April 8, 2025. White said:

"I honestly don’t know what happened, except now I’m reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show. [...] I was thrown that he would go to The New York Times to s**t on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kind of a bi**h move."

White claimed that Veer refused to cooperate with him on the production of the soundtrack for season 3 and that the composer did not respect the showrunner. While White did not hesitate to state that the composer is talented, he also did not hesitate to say that he is making a big deal out of a creative difference.

Veer has won two Emmys for composing the soundtrack of this show, and has also composed the soundtracks for movies, like Babygirl and Smile, and the TV series Black Mirror.

The White Lotus is available to stream on Max.

