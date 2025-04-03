Netflix’s Devil May Cry soundtrack: Complete list of songs in the series

The adult animated urban fantasy action television series Devil May Cry was released on Netflix on April 3, 2025. Spanning eight episodes, the show narrates the story of young demon hunter Dante, who must ward off evil forces on Earth to protect the world from impending doom.

The Netflix original show has several artists lending their voices to characters in the show including Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, and Hoon Lee. They voice Dante, Mary, and White Rabbit, respectively.

While it is too early to form a complete opinion on the show, those who have watched it have already given it a thumbs-up. On X, previously Twitter, criticism for the show is mostly positive, with many appreciating the animation, action scenes, and soundtrack.

While the animation and action scenes were mostly handled by the South Korean-based animation studio, Studio Mir, the soundtrack for the show was composed by Jarome Harmsworth, Joel Harmsworth, and Powerglove.

Among them, some memorable tracks include Afterlife by Evanescence, Bunny Blood by Power Glove, and Down the Rabbit Hole by Alex Seaver. There are other notable tracks in the show as well, which will be explored in the subsequent paragraphs.

Complete list of songs in Devil May Cry

Given below are the tracks used in the show in no particular order.

Afterlife (from the Netflix Series "Devil May Cry") by Evanescence Devil Trigger (Power Glove Battle Version) by Power Glove Bury the Light (Power Glove Approaching Storm Mix) by Power Glove Bunny Blood by Power Glove Jackpot by Power Glove Apartment by Power Glove Shapeshifter by Power Glove Devils Never Cry (Power Glove Lullaby Mix) by Power Glove Mary by Power Glove Rooftop Chase by Power Glove Arkham by Power Glove Demon Ambush by Power Glove Bullseye by Power Glove Massacre by Power Glove The White Rabbit by Power Glove Son of Sparda by Power Glove Monster by Power Glove Descent by Power Glove Bunny Experiments by Power Glove Origin by Alex Seaver Makai by Alex Seaver Respite by Alex Seaver Aftermath by Alex Seaver No Escape by Alex Seaver Down the Rabbit Hole by Alex Seaver Gates of Paradise by Power Glove Faceless Cries by Power Glove Devil Hunter by Power Glove Dosage by Power Glove Revenge by Power Glove Take Down by Power Glove A River of Blood & Fire by Power Glove

What is Netflix's Devil May Cry about?

Netflix's Devil May Cry is created by Adi Shankar based on the game franchise of the same name, developed by Capcom, and created by Hideki Kamiya. Alex Larsen wrote the show's plot based on a story written by him and Adi Shankar. The description of the show, as per an article on Tudum on March 27, 2025, is:

"Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

Where can you watch the show?

Devil May Cry is available on Netflix (Image via Getty)

Devil May Cry is a Netflix-exclusive project. Hence, it is the only platform where it is available. Those already with existing subscriptions to Netflix can free stream it from the date of its release.

Others willing to see the show can opt for a Netflix subscription that ranges between $7.99 and $24.99 a month.

