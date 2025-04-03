  • home icon
  Netflix's Devil May Cry soundtrack: Complete list of songs in the series

Netflix’s Devil May Cry soundtrack: Complete list of songs in the series

By Sanchari Ghosh
Modified Apr 03, 2025 12:09 GMT
Soundtrack of Netflix
Soundtrack of Netflix's Devil May Cry (Custom image edited by Sportskeeda, Original image by Netflix)

The adult animated urban fantasy action television series Devil May Cry was released on Netflix on April 3, 2025. Spanning eight episodes, the show narrates the story of young demon hunter Dante, who must ward off evil forces on Earth to protect the world from impending doom.

The Netflix original show has several artists lending their voices to characters in the show including Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, and Hoon Lee. They voice Dante, Mary, and White Rabbit, respectively.

While it is too early to form a complete opinion on the show, those who have watched it have already given it a thumbs-up. On X, previously Twitter, criticism for the show is mostly positive, with many appreciating the animation, action scenes, and soundtrack.

While the animation and action scenes were mostly handled by the South Korean-based animation studio, Studio Mir, the soundtrack for the show was composed by Jarome Harmsworth, Joel Harmsworth, and Powerglove.

Among them, some memorable tracks include Afterlife by Evanescence, Bunny Blood by Power Glove, and Down the Rabbit Hole by Alex Seaver. There are other notable tracks in the show as well, which will be explored in the subsequent paragraphs.

Complete list of songs in Devil May Cry

Given below are the tracks used in the show in no particular order.

  1. Afterlife (from the Netflix Series "Devil May Cry") by Evanescence
  2. Devil Trigger (Power Glove Battle Version) by Power Glove
  3. Bury the Light (Power Glove Approaching Storm Mix) by Power Glove
  4. Bunny Blood by Power Glove
  5. Jackpot by Power Glove
  6. Apartment by Power Glove
  7. Shapeshifter by Power Glove
  8. Devils Never Cry (Power Glove Lullaby Mix) by Power Glove
  9. Mary by Power Glove
  10. Rooftop Chase by Power Glove
  11. Arkham by Power Glove
  12. Demon Ambush by Power Glove
  13. Bullseye by Power Glove
  14. Massacre by Power Glove
  15. The White Rabbit by Power Glove
  16. Son of Sparda by Power Glove
  17. Monster by Power Glove
  18. Descent by Power Glove
  19. Bunny Experiments by Power Glove
  20. Origin by Alex Seaver
  21. Makai by Alex Seaver
  22. Respite by Alex Seaver
  23. Aftermath by Alex Seaver
  24. No Escape by Alex Seaver
  25. Down the Rabbit Hole by Alex Seaver
  26. Gates of Paradise by Power Glove
  27. Faceless Cries by Power Glove
  28. Devil Hunter by Power Glove
  29. Dosage by Power Glove
  30. Revenge by Power Glove
  31. Take Down by Power Glove
  32. A River of Blood & Fire by Power Glove
What is Netflix's Devil May Cry about?

youtube-cover
Netflix's Devil May Cry is created by Adi Shankar based on the game franchise of the same name, developed by Capcom, and created by Hideki Kamiya. Alex Larsen wrote the show's plot based on a story written by him and Adi Shankar. The description of the show, as per an article on Tudum on March 27, 2025, is:

"Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."
Where can you watch the show?

Devil May Cry is available on Netflix (Image via Getty)
Devil May Cry is available on Netflix (Image via Getty)

Devil May Cry is a Netflix-exclusive project. Hence, it is the only platform where it is available. Those already with existing subscriptions to Netflix can free stream it from the date of its release.

Others willing to see the show can opt for a Netflix subscription that ranges between $7.99 and $24.99 a month.

