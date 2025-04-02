What time will Devil May Cry be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Devil May Cry is an adult animated fantasy action TV series scheduled for release on Netflix on April 3, 2025. The show is based on the eponymous Japanese video game franchise by Capcom, a company well-known for video games like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter.

Devil May Cry follows the story of a for-hire demon hunter named Dante in his attempt to stop a demonic invasion of Earth led by a formidable demon known as the White Rabbit. At the same time, Dante also ends up clashing with a soldier named Mary.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Please double-check with your streaming service.

Devil May Cry release time for all regions

Devil May Cry will drop at 12 am Pacific Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, April 3, 2025, only on Netflix. The first season has eight episodes, all of which will be released together, so fans can binge-watch it at their leisure without waiting for new episode releases this week.

As release timing may vary according to different regions, the table below gives the exact release timings for when the show will premiere on Netflix in six major time zones in the U.S.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 11 pm Pacific Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 12 am Mountain Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 1 am Central Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 2 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 3 am

Devil May Cry creator Adi Shankar opened up about his inspiration for the series

Indian-American film producer Adi Shankar developed the series, while South Korean studio Mir produced it. The official synopsis for the eight-episode show reads:

"Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

In an interview with GamesRadar+ dated March 31, 2025, Shankar revealed that The Matrix film franchise and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy were his inspiration during the making of Devil May Cry. He said:

"I wanted it to feel like a giant movie, like a Hollywood blockbuster from between 1999 and 2004. References being The Matrix, Underworld, Bad Boys, Equilibrium – I could go on, and on, and on. But I wanted it to feel like a Hollywood blockbuster, and, really, I wanted the audience to experience Devil May Cry in that mold."

In the interview, Shankar said that he wanted the show to be set in the real world to have psychological realism.

"It was inspired by Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, because it's Batman – it's the Batman you know, [Nolan] didn't, like, make any wild changes or anything. But he's setting it in the real world, right? It's not in this, like, Tim Burton world. It's not in this Joel Schumacher world. It's not in a cartoon world. It's in the real world."

The song's opening theme is Rollin' by Limp Bizkit. Additionally, it also features the single Afterlife by Evanescence. Johnny Yong Bosch stars as the lead character Dante while Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary and Hoon Lee as the White Rabbit. Other actors who appear in the show include Chris Coppola, Kevin Conroy, Robbie Daymond, and Tony Todd.

Devil May Cry will premiere on Netflix on April 3, 2025.

