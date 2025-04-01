PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie soundtrack: Complete list of all the songs in the movie

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is an animated action-adventure comedy film based on the television series Paw Patrol created by Keith Chapman. The movie, directed by Cal Brunker, was released on September 29, 2023.

The film's soundtrack features compositions by Turkish-born American composer Pinar Toprak, whose album was released on September 29, 2023, through Paramount Music.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, is the sequel to Paw Patrol: The Movie, which was released in 2021. It's about a magical meteor that crashes into Adventure City, granting the pups superpowers and turning them into Mighty Heroes.

The Paw Patrol team must stop their archnemeses, Mayor Humdinger and scientist Victoria Vance, before they take control of the city. The film's theme of heroism, teamwork, and adventure is perfectly reflected in Pinar Toprak's score. The soundtrack adds to the excitement and action-packed feel of the movie.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie soundtrack: Listing all the songs in the movie

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie's soundtrack includes a variety of tracks from composer Pinar Torpak, along with original songs from artists like Bryson Tiller, Mckenna Grace, and Christina Aguilera. The film comprises 27 songs with a total duration of 62:25 minutes.

Here is a list of all the songs featured in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (0:37)

Scorcher (1:48)

PAW Patrol to the Rescue (3:31)

All Junk to Begin With (1:01)

Looking Through the Telescope (1:48)

Meteor Crash (1:51)

Tower Destroyed (1:28)

Loading Meteor (2:00)

Skye Takes All the Crystals (1:41)

Glowing Meteor (2:19)

Skye Can Fly (1:02)

Superpowers! (1:36)

Wrecking Ball (1:42)

Very Important Mission (2:41)

Perfect Roommates (1:49)

Air Humdinger (1:29)

Mayday Call (4:33)

It Was a Trap (1:08)

I'd Do Anything (4:36)

Skye Captured (2:38)

Why Should I Care (2:23)

Skye's Gone (1:24)

Fighting Humdinger (2:40)

Rescuing Skye (4:01)

Fighting Victoria Vance (2:20)

Skye vs. Meteors (5:39)

Duty to Protect (2:49)

About the music composer

Pinar Toprak is a Turkish-born American composer and musician who specializes in creating thematic scores for movies, TV shows, and video games. Justice League, Captain Marvel, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft are some of her most notable works.

Her accolades include nominations for the Grammy Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. She also won the Best Original Score for a Comedy Film and Best Original Score for a Documentary Film for her work on The Lightkeepers and The Wind Gods, respectively, at the International Film Music Critics Association Awards.

Plot of the movie

The story of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie follows the Paw Patrol team, led by Ryder, as they gain superpowers from the crystals inside a magical meteor that crashes into Adventure City. The seven powerful crystals grant each pup a magical superpower.

The mad scientist, Victoria Vance, who used a powerful electromagnetic machine to pull the meteor towards Adventure City, escapes prison along with Mayor Humdinger so she can steal crystals from the pups and take control of the city. She succeeds by trapping Skye and stealing her crystal.

Viewers then learn a little more about Skye's backstory. She was the runt of the litter, nearly abandoned and frozen to death until Ryder found her.

Skye then takes the other six crystals and attempts to defeat Vance, but unfortunately falls right into her open trap. Vance collects all the crystals from Skye and keeps her prisoner. She then gives one crystal to Humdinger, who turns into a giant and starts terrorizing the city.

The pups defeat him and take his crystal, leaving him to get arrested again. The pups rescue Skye by alternatively using the powers of their one crystal before taking the rest from Vance and destroying her machine.

However, they realize that it's too late since Vance has already used her machine to attract other meteors toward the city. The pups give all their crystals to Skye so she can stop the meteor shower. She succeeds in destroying all of them and returns to the team as a mighty hero. They repeat their creed – "No job is too big. No pup is too small" – and start a victory howl.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is available to stream on Paramount+.

