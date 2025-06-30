Will there be an American version of 'Squid Game'? Hwang Dong-hyuk addresses rumours following season 3's "questionable" ending 

On June 30, 2025, speaking to K-media My Daily, director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that Squid Game's storyline ends with its third part, adding that no future follow-ups were planned.

Hwang explained that the show had always progressed through the viewpoint of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). He noted that since the protagonist's path concludes within season 3, it also marks the closure of the climactic arc.

"'Squid Game' tells a story through one person's journey. With Seong Gi-hoon's death, there is no room for 'Squid Game' to come out anymore," he shared.

Hwang has responded to rumors about a prospective American spin-off, allegedly involving Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and filmmaker David Fincher. The South Korean director clarified that there are no factual links between him and any such international remake.

"This is a completely groundless story. I think it was written based on rumors. I haven't heard anything official either. I know it because I read a lot of articles about it." He drew the line, saying, "I don't know exactly how much of it is true, but they said they'd start filming in December, I'm directing, Cate Blanchett is in it, David Fincher is directing... It's all groundless."

Addressing the topic, Hwang explained that while earlier drafts included Seong Gi-hun surviving and heading overseas, the completed narrative was meant to deliver a different message. According to him, the finale was not penned to introduce a spin-off or global continuation.

He shared that the version viewers saw (where Gi-hun dies) was chosen to reflect how deeply rooted and hard to dismantle the system behind the games still is. Though he clarified that nothing is underway, Hwang did say he’s a longtime fan of Fincher’s work and finds the idea of a separate project interesting.

The 54-year-old remarked that if such a version were to happen and he were approached, he might give it serious thought.

Hwang Dong-hyuk's opinion on Squid Game side narratives

Regarding potential side stories, especially regarding the Frontman (Lee Byung-hun), Hwang Dong-hyuk commented that he doesn’t plan to push that angle. The director added that the themes associated with that character were already explored. So, he didn’t find it essential to revisit exactly.

Currently, Hwang revealed that he holds no concrete concept for a standalone story. He said that if he does explore one, it would be "fun," something created purely for fans to enjoy without heavy themes.

Squid Game's season 3 outlines Gi-hun’s re-entry into the brutal competition, this time with a defined intention. The plot also touches on the secretive role of the Frontman, who operates inside the structure while keeping his identity masked. The episode additionally reveals the final repercussions encountered by the remaining contestants. The series is streaming on Netflix!

