“I'm sorry to those who expected Junho's performance”— Squid Game director addresses fan disappointment over Wi Ha-joon’s season 3 story

In Squid Game Season 3, the storyline surrounding police officer Hwang Jun-ho, also known as the Frontman’s younger brother, faced major backlash due to how his character was developed. Responding to the criticism, director Hwang Dong-hyuk addressed the issue in a recent interview with KBS Entertainment, released on July 2.

Towards the end of the series, the child of Player 222, Jun-hee, is named the final winner of the game. However, with the protagonist Seeong Gi-hun dead, there is no one left to care for the baby. In one of the final scenes, the Frontman himself is shown taking the child in and keeping it hidden for six months. After that, the baby is mysteriously left at Hwang Jun-ho’s home along with the entire prize money of 45.6 billion KRW.

Explaining this decision, the director revealed that the Frontman had no one he trusted more than his own brother to care for the child, which is why he left the baby with Jun-ho. Still, many viewers felt the purpose of Jun-ho’s character had been diminished by this twist, making it necessary for the director to offer clarification.

Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-hyuk comments upon Jun-ho's character storyline (Image via Naver)

The director said:

“Even if the Frontman brought the baby, he wouldn’t be able to raise it, so he needed someone who could... his brother is the only one he can trust... I’m sorry to those who were looking forward to Jun-ho’s activities. If there’s a spin-off in the future, I’ll try to save and make good use of Jun-ho.”

The Squid Game director also hinted at a fresh perspective, saying he may try to explore Jun-ho’s story differently if given the chance to develop a spin-off or future extension of the series.

Policeman Hwang Jun-ho's trope in the entire Squid Game series

Squid Game concluded on June 27 with the release of its third and final season. However, the story arc of policeman Hwang Jun-ho didn’t wrap up in the way many fans had anticipated. His character’s entire journey centered around the mission to find his missing older brother, a pursuit that began in season 1 when he infiltrated the mysterious island where the deadly games were being held.

Though he successfully uncovered the truth and discovered his brother’s identity as the Frontman, he was ultimately shot by him.

In season 2, Jun-ho is revealed to have survived, waking up after a long coma. He resumes his mission to locate the island once again, this time with a team by his side. But despite his efforts throughout the season, he failed to gain any solid leads, which leaves fans feeling frustrated. Still, with a third and final season on the horizon, viewers remained hopeful for a resolution.

As Squid Game season 2 unfolded, it was revealed that the man who rescued Jun-ho after his fall was secretly working for the Frontman all along. This individual, who also served as the captain of the ship meant to guide Jun-ho and his team to the island, had been sabotaging his plans from the start. This betrayal explained the long delay in uncovering the truth.

In season 3, Jun-ho finally exposes the captain’s true identity and kills him. He ultimately locates the island, but it’s too late. The games had already ended by then. Although he gets a moment of eye contact with his brother, nothing much happens. Soon after, the entire island is destroyed in a massive blast to erase all evidence. Jun-ho narrowly escapes, but once again returns without any proof to expose what truly happened.

Despite having finally reached his destination, his years-long quest ultimately leads nowhere. No real justice is served, and the case remains unresolved. His storyline, spanning three seasons, ends without fulfillment, leaving fans disappointed by the lack of closure or impact.

With the original Squid Game series now concluded, Netflix has announced an American spin-off. Fans are now turning their attention to whether a character similar to Hwang Jun-ho will appear in the new version and, if so, how that story might play out differently.

