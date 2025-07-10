7 strongest women from the Squid Game franchise

Squid Game broke several stereotypes in its three-season run. Through its thrilling premise, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk highlighted its female characters as not just strong and empowered, but morally gray, and sometimes self-serving. This showcased great emotional depth and complex female characterization that fans don't often get to see in mainstream media.

Whether it's quiet acts of bravery, wickedly selfish game strategy, or leading the rebellion from the frontlines, the women in Squid Game embodied strength in their own, unique ways. From the frail Geum-ja to the shrewd Seon-nyeo, the show had no dearth of strong characters.

In a situation where survival of the fittest is decided through childhood games, their physical, emotional, and psychological strength came into play.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writers. Spoilers ahead. The list is in no particular order.

Geum-ja, Seon-nyeo, and other strong women in the Squid Game franchise

1) Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim)

Geum-ja makes the ultimate sacrifice (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Player 149 is introduced in Squid Game season 2 as a woman with a temper. Initially disliked, she evoked a strong sense of sympathy when fans realized she was at the games to help her son out of a gambling debt. Her strength lay in her kindness and her ability to see the human beings behind her competition. Geum-ja was one of the few who continually voted to end the games and save everyone.

Throughout seasons 2 and 3, she helped Jun-hee with her pregnancy and labor and did whatever it took to protect her son, Young-sik, who was also in the games. Her quiet determination shone in every challenge, but the true test of her strength came when she had to protect Jun-hee from her own son. She chose to save the new mother and child by killing him with a knife hidden in her hairpin.

In the end, Geum-ja's strength lay in her humanity. She took her own life, in one of the most tragic deaths on the show, because she couldn't bear the consequences of her actions.

2) Seon-nyeo (Chae Kook-hee)

Seon-nyeo's antagonistic ability made her strong (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

On the other end of the spectrum in Squid Game season 2 is player 044, AKA the Shaman, Seon-nyeo. She was polarizing from the moment she appeared on screen, with a jarring arrogance in her knowledge that repelled the other players. But that added to her strength as an antagonist, which she proved to be with her manipulative strategy.

Her presence in the games proved fatal, leading to the grotesque bathroom fight and the finale. Seon-nyeo was also shrewd, deducing Gi-hun's second entry in the games. This combination of wit and cunning made her easy to hate but also got her through most of the challenges before she was murdered by a hallucinating Min-su.

3) Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-Young)

No-eul is recruited by the game organizers (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

No-eul was one of the soldiers in the Squid Game operations, making her an interesting addition to the main cast. She was a North Korean defector and was working to be reunited with her young child. Her character's resolve made fans see the other side of the coin, where people in slightly higher positions of power were also stuck in the same conundrum as the players.

Her true strength shows up in her storyline with Player 246, AKA Park Gyeong-seok, whom she connected with outside the games. When she realized that she could save him after the rebellion in Squid Game season 2, she did what it took, including murdering the other soldiers and putting her own life on the line.

Her selfless need to do the right thing despite the dangers made her one of the strongest women in the show, especially with the plot twists of season 3.

4) Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri)

Jun-hee gives birth during the games (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Jun-hee is determined to succeed for her unborn child. This drove most of her decisions in Squid Game seasons 2 and 3. She gave birth during one of the most dangerous challenges in season 3, the Keys and Knives game, which became a turning point for the finale.

Player 222's true strength lay in her ability to understand her own strengths and weaknesses. She knew what she could do, like play Ddakji with razor-sharp precision, and when to ask for help. In the end, she injured her ankle right before the jump rope game and realized that she could not go on. Entrusting her newborn daughter with Gi-hun, one of the most trustworthy players on the show, she ends her own life.

5) Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon)

The North Korea defector (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Player 067 was easily one of the strongest in Squid Game overall. She would've won the entire thing if not for Sang-woo's foul play. As a North Korea defector, Sae-byeok understood the dangers of the challenges more than anyone else, and voted to keep it going so she could bring her family to South Korea. Her combination of strategy, cunning, and ability to win games made her an immediate fan favorite.

Her emotionless exterior concealed a deeply vulnerable inner self, which fans saw in her bond with Ji-yeong in Squid Game season 1. She knew whom to team up with to survive, and had the stealth to figure out the game organizers' next move by spying on them from the bathroom air duct.

Hyun-ju is a trans woman (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

One of the most revolutionary aspects of the Squid Game franchise is introducing a transgender woman as Player 120. In a country where transgender representation is rare, the show boldly created a strong, smart, and strategic character. Although played by a cis-het man, Hyun-ju became one of the strongest women on the show.

As a former sharpshooter in the army, Hyun-ju used her skills of combat, strategy, and courage to help her allies. But her true strength came from her deeply empathetic nature, always looking out for her peers and feeling deeply when someone was murdered. Her empathy became her undoing when Myung-gi murdered her in the Keys and Knives game.

7) Se-mi (Won Ji-an)

Player 380 in the games (Image via Netflix)

Se-mi hid her innate vulnerability behind her determined exterior. Not afraid to antagonize the bullies, AKA Nam-gyu and Thanos, she spoke her mind and stood up for others. So, although she was a minor character in Squid Game season 2, she was immediately well-loved for her unfazed strength.

Her solidarity with ally Min-su and quiet admission of fear added dimension, making her strength seem more human. Unfortunately, the bathroom brawl after the fateful Mingle challenge resulted in Nam-gyu murdering her gruesomely, leading to Min-su's hallucinations in season 3.

Watch all episodes of Squid Game on Netflix.

