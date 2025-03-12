FragPunk, the latest hero shooter developed by Bad Guitar Studios, has quickly made a name for itself in the competitive shooter space. With fast-paced 5v5, round-based combat and a unique roster of characters, the game offers an exciting twist to the genre. As you dive into the action, you might realize that some of the voices sound really familiar. That’s because FragPunk features a talented cast of voice actors, many of whom have previously worked on major gaming and anime projects.

If you’ve been wondering who voices your favorite FragPunk heroes, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of all the voice actors in the game, the characters they portray, and some of their most notable previous roles.

List of all FragPunk voice actors

At launch, FragPunk features eight playable characters and an in-game announcer, all voiced by talented actors with impressive resumes. While more characters will likely be added post-launch, here’s the list so far:

Axon – Shaun Conde , Previous Role: Genesis in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

, Previous Role: Genesis in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Chum – Alec Lawless , Previous Role: Various voices in Halo Infinite

, Previous Role: Various voices in Halo Infinite Hollowpoint – Frankie Kevich, Previous Role: Conduit in Apex Legends

Previous Role: Conduit in Apex Legends Kismet – Risa Mei, Previous Role: Sangonomiya Kokomi in Genshin Impact

With actors from games like Apex Legends and Genshin Impact, FragPunk's voice acting is top-notch (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Nitro – Rebecca Wang, Previous Role: Morgane in Genshin Impact

Previous Role: Morgane in Genshin Impact Pathojen – Allegra Clark, Previous Role: Bloodhound in Apex Legends

Previous Role: Bloodhound in Apex Legends Zephyr – Merk Nguyen, Previous Role: Shell in T3 Arena

Previous Role: Shell in T3 Arena In-Game Announcer – Erica Lindbeck, Previous Role: Black Cat in Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018)

FragPunk’s voice cast includes some well-known names from games like Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Halo Infinite, as well as rising stars who are making their mark in the industry. Although the roster is solid for launch, it's only a matter of time before more heroes (and their voice actors) join the game.

NetEase Games has a history of expanding their hero shooters with new content over time, so it’ll be interesting to see which actors they bring on for future characters. For now, this is the complete voice cast list for FragPunk at launch —but stay tuned as it’s bound to grow.

