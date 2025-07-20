7 thrilling shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s ‘Untamed’

Netflix's Untamed takes fans to the vast terrain of Yosemite National Park, where nature is at its most primal. Here, the mysterious death of a 'Jane Doe' sets National Park Service Agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) on a path into the unknown. He confronts the ghosts of his past as murky secrets come to the surface.

Created by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, this murder mystery miniseries juxtaposes the breathtaking beauty of nature with its grotesque underbelly. The show received positive reviews for Bana's performance, the strong supporting cast, and its visual appeal, making it a recent fan favorite on Netflix.

Several other shows like American Primeval and Broadchurch explore similar themes to Untamed in a murder mystery setting.

American Primeval, Broadchurch, and other shows for fans of Netflix's Untamed

1) American Primeval (2025)

The cast of American Primeval (Image via Netflix)

The year is 1857, and Utah, United States, is rife with violence as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) attempts to take control of the American West. Tensions rise within the cultures of the Utah Territory as Sara Rowell (Betty Glipin) and her son, Devin, flee from their past.

Untamed and American Primeval were created by Mark L. Smith, so the two shows share emotionally resonant undertones and a grim atmosphere that fans can enjoy.

The characters are vessels for grief and inner conflict, making them memorable. The show is a fictionalized account of the Mountain Meadows Massacre, and received mixed reviews for historical accuracy. However, its storytelling is entertaining.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Broadchurch (2013-2017)

The cast of Broadchurch (Image via Netflix)

The illusion of an idyllic seaside town is shattered in Broadchurch when the body of an eleven-year-old boy washes ashore. Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) form an unlikely team to solve the murder and bring the killer to justice, while the family of the victim reels from the devastating news.

Both Untamed and Broadchurch are more than just typical murder mysteries. They deal with the emotional aftermath of the event, using the setting as a central character to drive the conflict forward. Created by Chris Chibnall, the series is lauded as one of the best crime dramas and has earned multiple BAFTAs for its performances, writing, and production.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Mindhunter (2017-2019)

The main trio in Mindhunter (Image via Netflix)

There's crime, and there's the psychology behind committing it—Mindhunter explores the latter. FBI Agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, along with Psychiatrist Wendy Carr, peel back the layers, interviewing imprisoned serial killers in the FBI Academy in Quantico. They dive deep into the criminal psychology and apply these insights to ongoing cases.

Fans of Untamed who appreciate crime investigations with a deeper psychological dimension can enjoy Mindhunter. Created by Joe Penhall, the two-season show is widely regarded as one of the best in its genre, grappling with the idea of the nature vs nurture debate in the world of crime.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Sharp Objects (2018)

Amy Adams in Sharp Objects (Image via Hulu)

Mysterious, unsolved crimes involving the death and disappearance of young girls lure reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) back to her hometown. However, as her past dredges up to the surface and she unveils more in her investigations, Preaker must confront her emotional demons. Things take a dark turn when she begins relating to the victims on a personal level.

Kyle Turner in Untamed and Camille Preaker in Sharp Objects are both part of a larger mystery while dealing with personal baggage. Kyle deals with the death of his young son, while Camille's estranged relationship with her family and the death of her younger sister take center stage. Both shows deal with the psychology of grief in a deeply unsettling premise.

Where to watch: HBO Max/Hulu

5) Big Sky (2020-2023)

The main cast of Big Sky (Image via ABC)

A trio of detectives, Cassie Dewell, Cody Hoyt, and Jenny Hoyt, realize things aren't as they seem in their kidnapping investigation, with a serial killer on the loose. With no time to waste, the trio must put aside personal baggage and stop the villain's sinister plans before it's too late. Created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), the show is based on the book series by C.J. Box.

Untamed and Big Sky are both set in the wilderness, which, although it appears serene on the outside, holds dark secrets within. They explore complicated human relationships and how that affects people's outlook on life's bigger picture. Fans who enjoyed the gritty crime narrative of the former will enjoy the latter.

Where to watch: Hulu/Disney+

6) Mare of Easttown (2021)

Winslet in Mare of Easttown (Image via HBO Max)

Kate Winslet stars as Marianne "Mare" Sheehan, a police detective in her small town who used to be a high school sports hero decades ago. However, with her murder investigations hitting a wall, her son taking his own life, and a family in shambles, life was just a step away from falling apart. Created by Brad Inglesby, the show received three Primetime Emmys for the memorable performances.

Murder investigations, filial trauma, and inner conflict underscore Untamed and Mare of Easttown. The lead characters are deeply troubled and flawed people, grappling with personal and professional crises in a grim reality that creeps up on them. Yosemite National Park and Easttown come alive and hold the weight of their burdens, becoming characters in the shows.

Where to watch: HBO Max

7) The Sinner (2017-2021)

The Sinner explored the psyche of crime (Image via Netflix)

Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) seeks answers that go far beyond who committed a crime. As he unravels the events to figure out the why of it all, he faces the perpetrators' inner demons while confronting his own. Developed by Derek Simonds and based on the novel by Petra Hammesfahr, the show is an exploration into the inherently primal instincts of human beings.

Untamed and The Sinner are both murder mysteries that go beyond the stereotypical setup and explore the characters' backstories surrounding the crime. The setting is gloomy, the atmosphere is tense, and the pacing is edge-of-the-seat, making for the perfect binge.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans of Untamed can also watch Cardinal, True Detective, and The Mentalist.

