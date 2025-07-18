Where was Untamed filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details 

Eric Bana and Sam Neill's crime-drama series Untamed dropped on Netflix on July 17, 2025. The plot of the series centers around National Park agent Kyle Turner as he investigates the death of a woman at Yosemite National Park. Alongside Ranger Naya Vasquez, the investigation leads him to confront his past while also revealing connections to multiple other deaths across the park.The official synopsis of the series, as per Netflix, reads:&quot;In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman's death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain — where nature obeys no rules but its own.&quot;The Untamed cast is led by Eric Bana, Sam Neill, and Lily Santiago. Other actors like Rosemarie DeWitt and Wilson Bethel also make an appearance. Most of the filming for the show took place in Canada. The landscape and scenery of the filming locations share a striking similarity to California's Yosemite National Park.Every major filming location where Untamed was shotFilming for the 6-episode series was done primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and began in Vancouver in June 2024. In an interview with Netflix Tudum published on July 8, 2025, the creator of Untamed, Elle Smith, opened up about the tourist realities of Yosemite National Park.&quot;In a lot of these parks, people visit about 3%, 4% of the actual land. You see the village and you see the main points, but you don’t get into the back country and you don’t really see the mass square footage of the place,&quot; she stated.Co-showrunner Mark L. Smith reaffirmed her statement by comparing the size of the park to Rhode Island, with a lot of areas being unexplored by people. The switch allowed for both cinematic freedom and cost‑effective production, while still creating a believable Yosemite on screen. The major filming locations for Untamed are as follows:Mount Seymour, British ColumbiaA still from the show (Image via Netflix)Mount Seymour acted as a substitute for El Capitan, where a woman falls off the cliff in the opening sequence of Untamed. With its wild alpine nature and views of Vancouver, Mount Seymour filled in well as a substitute for the iconic granite monolith in Yosemite National Park. Mount Seymour is a popular hiking and skiing destination and has been used in many other productions due to its accessibility and natural dramatic nature.Murdo Frazer Park Cabin, North VancouverA still from the show (Image via Netflix)The log cabin represented Kyle Turner’s secluded home base in the series, was filmed at Murdo Frazer Park Cabin. Due to its location along wooded trails and near a pond, the location emphasized Turner’s solitude and thoughtful personal style, neat and clean. The cabin is historically designated and located in a park well-known for filming; it has appeared in series like Supernatural, Once Upon a Time, Stargate SG-1, and The Flash.Whistler Olympic Park, British ColumbiaA still from the show (Image via Netflix)Whistler Olympic Park furnished several exterior shots that were intended to represent the larger environment of Yosemite. These shots included wide trail shots, as well as shots of characters traversing the wilderness. The park was originally built for the 2010 Winter Olympics, and is now a year-round recreation area, as well as a popular shooting location with plenty of forested territory and ease of access.Grace Lake, Ontario View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGrace Lake was featured in Untamed as a stand-in for Grouse Lake, which is a location in the story that serves as both a supernatural folk legend as well as personal significance for Turner. The calm, reflective atmosphere of the lake mirrored the overall tone of the show, which is often grim in storyline. Not only is the lake quite remote and secluded, but it also creates a good atmosphere for scenes of reflection and memory.Greenwood Park, North VancouverGreenwood Park was used for many of the forest trail scenes where Turner and Vasquez were searching for evidence, or were in the field conducting investigations. Greenwood Park is known for its dense tree cover, well-kept paths, and national willow creeks. Given its proximity to Vancouver and dense forest environment, it makes for a good filming place when producers require wilderness, out in parks.Deloca Farm, Deroche View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeloca Farm's rural setting and open fields served to visually oppose the forest landscapes and provide narrative richness to the investigation. While Deroche is a quiet, serene farming community, its natural openness was creatively used to represent a more uninhibited and alternative mode of living.Nita Lake Lodge, British ColumbiaA still from the show (Image via Instagram/@netflixanz)Nita Lake Lodge stood in for the Yan-O-Pah Hotel, a fictional luxury resort constructed on Indigenous land and center stage of Turner's investigation. The actual lodge is a boutique hotel and spa located along a lakefront in Whistler. Its design and location fit Untamed's theme of history, cultural heritage, and the conflict between modern development and nature.Eagles Hall, Maple RidgeA still from the show (Image via Netflix)Eagles Hall was used as the Forest Rangers' headquarters, where meetings, briefings, and administrative scenes were shot in Untamed. Its interior wooden framework created a cozy, rustic appearance fitting for a ranger headquarters. A popular events venue, the practical interior layout of the hall enabled it to accommodate indoor shooting while stylistically staying in character with the park's rural environment.Cheakamus River and ‘Balls to the Wall’ WaterfallIn Untamed, the Cheakamus River and its &quot;Balls to the Wall&quot; waterfall were used in action sequences where Turner and Vasquez battle through treed terrain. These include hiking, tracking, and search-and-rescue missions as the investigation deepens. The fast currents of the river and thick stands of cedar gave the scene a feeling of urgency and natural danger. The terrain is a popular spot for kayaking and hiking, and has great visual appeal for movies.North Shore StudiosA still from the show (Image via Netflix)Located in the middle of town, North Shore Studios is where most of the background interiors and interior scenes for Untamed were filmed. North Shore Studios has hosted many prominent films, including Deadpool, Man of Steel, and Twilight, and was likely intended for “controlled” environments such as the ranger station interiors and other interior sets.Chip Kerr ParkA still from the show (Image via Instagram/@netflixanz)Chip Kerr Park acted as a stand-in for Yosemite trails as a forested park. Many of its wooded trails featured in the investigation scenes with Turner and Vasquez. Adjacent residences on Henry Street were converted as sets as well, including one labeled Casa Bueno, for urban-in-the-suburb sequences.What is Untamed all about?Untamed is a six-episode Netflix limited series that begins with a jarring revelation. A woman's body falls from the top of El Capitan, suspended in midair, triggering an intricate investigation. Federal agent Kyle Turner, a stoic and personally troubled agent, is assigned to the case. He is matched with Naya Vasquez, a newly relocated park ranger and ex-LAPD officer dealing with a new setting and a tormented history.They both untangle a complex mystery involving open crimes and cold cases, personal histories, and dangers of the great outdoors. As threats escalate and secrets come to light, the show delves into the issues of isolation, survival, and moral complexity, remaining close to its morally compromised but engaging leads.Also read: Where was How to Train Your Dragon (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored.All six episodes of Untamed are currently available to stream on Netflix.