Untamed (2025) ending explained: what really happened in that final scene between Shane and Lucy?

Untamed concludes with a closing scene that raises numerous questions regarding trust, revenge, and truth. In the final episode, the series makes a dramatic shift, uncovering the truth about Lucy and compelling viewers to reevaluate their perceptions of Shane from the outset.

The attention is not solely on who murdered Lucy, but also on the circumstances that culminated in that point and how the preceding events influenced the result. Due to differing viewpoints and questionable accounts, Untamed constructs a storyline that renders its resolution both certain and ambiguous.

Trigger warning/Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of suicide and major spoilers for the ending of Untamed.

In the last moments, Shane is seen beside Lucy's body, yet the situation is more intricate than it first seems. Throughout the series, audiences receive snippets of history, and in episode 6, the complete picture starts to take shape, yet still carries additional uncertainty. The series steers clear of providing a definitive answer, choosing instead to explore themes of trauma, perception, and control.

This conclusion brings up various questions: Did Shane actually murder Lucy, or was it an accident influenced by underlying problems? What is the significance of Camilla’s disappearance in the broader narrative? How do the changing timelines of the series influence our comprehension of events

Who killed Lucy and what does Shane’s final action mean in Untamed?

A rare light moment with Lucy wearing her signature yellow cap in Untamed. (Image via Netflix)

The central mystery in Untamed revolves around Lucy’s death. The ending eventually reveals that Paul Souter, the Chief Ranger of Yosemite National Park, shot Lucy in the leg. Souter later admitted to the shooting during a confrontation with Kyle. He claimed it was an accident driven by fear and anger after Lucy threatened to expose that he was her biological father. He said he intended to stop her, not kill her. However, her injuries led to her falling from El Capitan, resulting in her death.

Souter had kept Lucy’s identity hidden to protect his current family and social standing. After Maggie Cook’s death, he took Lucy from Rory’s home and placed her with Pastor Gibbs in Nevada, where she lived under the name Grace. Years later, Lucy returned, seeking acknowledgment and financial support. Her presence posed a threat to Souter’s reputation, leading to increasingly tense encounters.

Eventually, Souter confesses to Kyle, who urges him to take responsibility. Instead, Souter dies by suicide. Lucy's funeral is held according to Native traditions, offering a sense of closure for the community.

As for Shane Maguire, his role was instrumental in Lucy’s descent into the drug world. A video found on Lucy’s phone shows Shane assaulting her. He was also involved in Jill’s past. She had hired him to kill Sean Sanderson, the man who murdered her son, Caleb. Shane attempts to kill Kyle in the finale but is shot and killed by Officer Vasquez. The drugs, weapons, and cash found in Shane’s camp further complicate his involvement in Lucy’s life, but he is not the one who caused her death.

What other factors contributed to Lucy’s final confrontation?

Lucy revisits her childhood memory site in Untamed. (Image via Netflix)

Lucy’s confrontation with Shane and Souter wasn’t a sudden decision. It came after she began uncovering painful details about her past that had long been buried. She learned the truth about her father and started to process the trauma she went through while living under the name Grace at Pastor Gibbs' home in Nevada. Around the same time, Kyle’s investigation led him to the same place and confirmed everything Lucy had experienced.

When Lucy came back to Yosemite, she wasn’t just seeking answers. She wanted recognition and accountability. Her encounters with Shane, who had pulled her into drug trafficking, and Souter, who had left her to suffer in silence, became too much to bear. Neither of them was willing to accept what they had done, and the pressure between them and Lucy built up until everything came crashing down.

The show doesn’t add any extra mystery here. It simply brings together Lucy’s past and shows how the weight of her experiences finally pushed her to take action.

How does Paul’s death influence the resolution of Untamed?

Paul Souter’s final confrontation in Untamed reveals the full weight of his secret and guilt. (Image via Netflix)

Paul Souter’s death marks a turning point in the final episode. After admitting to Kyle that he shot Lucy and hid the truth about her for years, Paul couldn’t face the consequences. Instead of allowing justice to take its course, he took his own life. His death closes the chapter on a long history of silence and deception.

With Paul gone, there’s no formal investigation. That leaves people like Kyle to carry the emotional weight without seeing justice play out in court. Kyle tries to bring some peace by organizing a ceremony for Lucy, giving her the recognition and dignity she never received in life.

Paul’s death doesn’t feel like a resolution, it’s more like the final consequence of years of avoidance. His actions hurt many people, and in the end, it’s those people who are left behind to deal with what comes next. For Kyle, it means continuing the process of healing and figuring out how to move forward from everything he’s uncovered.

What does the ending of Untamed mean for the timeline and what was real?

Kyle searches for truth and closure in the final moments of Untamed. (Image via Netflix)

Untamed’s non-linear structure complicates the audience’s ability to discern facts. Multiple flashbacks and perspectives distort the narrative until Kyle pieces together the truth. Kyle follows a trail from Lucy’s past, from Nevada to Yosemite, discovering the abuse she faced and the identity of her father.

Untamed presents different versions of Lucy’s death. Initially, viewers are led to believe Shane was responsible, based on the assault video and his criminal connections. However, through DNA tests and testimonies, Kyle discovers that Lucy was Paul Souter’s daughter. Lucy had been blackmailing Paul, threatening to reveal the truth, which he couldn’t allow.

The final episode portrays Lucy’s death as a suicide following a leg injury caused by Paul. But the timeline between the shooting and her fall remains unclear. Paul claims he tried to help her but couldn’t find her before she fell from El Capitan. There’s no direct visual confirmation of this, making it an unreliable narrative.

Kyle ultimately finds healing in uncovering the truth. He declines to expose Jill for her involvement in Sean Sanderson’s death, choosing instead to let her live with her guilt. He gives Lucy a proper funeral and then leaves Yosemite, passing on his horse and his son’s toy cars to Officer Vasquez and her son. The final scenes show him driving away, signaling a break from the cycle of grief and a step toward personal recovery.

Untamed ends with most questions answered, but not all of them definitively. Its use of fragmented timelines, unreliable characters, and emotionally charged decisions makes its resolution feel grounded in realism rather than dramatic closure. Kyle’s journey, though rooted in loss, becomes one of quiet transformation.

Untamed is currently streaming on Netflix. Let us know what you thought about the ending in the comments!

