5 chilling details about Suze Adams's crimes

Suze Adams, in the early 2000s, became infamous for the premeditated murder of Kristina Soult and the attempted murders of three others. Her case is one of the most chilling examples of domestic violence escalating into deadly violence. Adams was found guilty of multiple crimes in 2007 and was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Despite the overwhelming evidence against her, Adams maintained that she was the victim of a long-running harassment campaign. The case was widely covered in the media, including on the show Snapped: Women Who Murder, which highlighted her disturbing actions and the tragic loss of life.

The murder of Kristina Soult occurred on June 18, 2004, when Adams set fire to Soult’s home, resulting in the death of Soult and endangering the lives of three others present at the time. She planned and executed the arson attacks, which were intended not just to cause fear, but to kill. Despite the gravity of her actions, Adams attempted to downplay her involvement and cast herself as the victim.

The details uncovered during the arson investigation reveal the chilling depth of Adams's actions.

Here are five chilling facts about Suze Adams’s crimes that highlight the terrifying and calculated nature of her behavior.

Chilling facts about the crime of Suze Adams

1) Premeditation and the use of rosemary and alcohol

Premeditation and the use of rosemary and alcohol in the murder (Image via Unsplash)

Suze Adams didn’t start the fire in a fit of rage. As per PEOPLE v. ADAMS (2008), Court of Appeal, Fifth District, California, on December 30, 2008, she soaked rosemary in rubbing alcohol for over a week to create an accelerant.

This flammable substance was then strategically placed around the house, both at the front porch and back door. Suze Adams reportedly had time to plan the crime, including how to make the fire lethal.

The evidence suggests that Suze Adams didn’t just act out of an immediate emotional outburst but rather followed a deliberate and methodical process that resulted in significant damage. The fact that the fire was set in two separate locations using highly flammable materials indicates that Adams may have intended to ensure the fire spread quickly.

2) The first fire and Adams’s initial escape

Adams' initial escape (Image via Unsplash)

According to PEOPLE v. ADAMS (2008), Court of Appeal, Fifth District, California, before the fatal fire in June 2004, Adams had already attempted to harm Soult in March of the same year.

The second chilling detail is that Adams set a fire at Soult’s home months before the deadly attack. The fire in March was less intense and didn’t result in casualties, but it was the beginning of a concerning pattern of violence. The fact that Adams had already tried to burn down Soult’s house suggests her continued fixation on causing harm.

After the March fire, Soult and her family managed to escape. However, instead of expressing guilt, Suze Adams reportedly treated the experience as a learning opportunity. In her polygraph test, she mentioned that the next time she would do it “more professionally,” suggesting a troubling level of confidence in her intentions.

3) The harassment and obsession with Soult

Adams' obsession gave way to the crime (Image via Unsplash)

Another concerning aspect of this case is Adams's obsession with Kristina Soult, as noted in PEOPLE v. ADAMS (2008), Court of Appeal, Fifth District, California. In the months leading up to the fire, Soult had been harassing Suze Adams with threatening phone calls and following her.

According to Adams, Soult's behavior escalated to such an extent that she began to fear for her life, despite being the one who took the violent actions. Adams claimed that Soult’s behavior “drove her crazy” and left her feeling constantly afraid.

While Adams described herself as the victim, the fact remains that she was the one who planned and executed the fatal fire. Rather than seeking help or calling the authorities, Adams chose to take matters into her own hands, which tragically resulted in Soult’s death.

4) The polygraph and Adams’s confession

Adams' confession (Image via Unsplash)

As per the previously mentioned source, PEOPLE v. ADAMS (2008), Court of Appeal, Fifth District, California, the polygraph examination, which Adams voluntarily took, provides another chilling detail about her case.

During the interview, Adams initially denied any involvement in the fires, but the examiner confronted her with evidence of her prior statements. Under pressure, Adams’s demeanor reportedly changed.

She admitted to starting the fire but claimed it was driven by a sense of fear and frustration. She described the act as “temporary insanity,” although what stood out was the apparent absence of remorse in her confession. She stated that Soult’s behavior, which she described as “psycho,” caused her to snap.

The polygraph also revealed Adams’s troubling justification for her crime. She seemed almost detached from the reality of what she had done, stating that if she had to do it again, she would “do it right.”

5) The fire and the victims inside

The fire and the victims inside (Image via Unsplash)

As stated in PEOPLE v. ADAMS (2008), Court of Appeal, Fifth District, California, the most terrifying detail of all is the fact that Adams set the fire while multiple people were inside the house. Kristina Soult’s son, Joseph Lopes, and two others were trapped inside when Suze Adams lit the fire.

Despite knowing that people were inside, Adams didn’t hesitate to light the fire. She even later claimed that she thought the occupants could escape through a window, which further suggests her indifference to the lives of others.

The fact that Suze Adams didn’t know exactly who was inside the house when she set the fire is irrelevant to the sheer danger and intentional harm she caused. She set the fire with the full knowledge that it could potentially cause harm and put lives at risk.

