5 chilling details about Sheila Davalloo's crime

Sheila Davalloo is a former pharmaceutical researcher who became infamous due to her involvement in two heinous crimes. She was found guilty of attempting to murder her then-husband, Paul Christos, to conceal a deadly affair in 2004.

After that, her story was told on the true crime show Snapped, where its scary details captivated viewers. This show brought out Sheila Davalloo's dark secrets and twisted goals.

As per an Oxygen article published on November 26, 2019, Sheila Davalloo took matters into her own hands in November 2002, murdering Anna Lisa Raymundo, a woman who was interfering with her relationship with Nelson Sessler, a coworker.

Sheila's relationship with Nelson ended badly after he got involved with Anna Lisa, sparking a dangerous rivalry. Obsessed and jealous, Sheila began acting strangely and carefully planned her actions. It became clear she was willing to go to extreme lengths to deal with the situation.

Chilling facts about the crime of Sheila Davalloo

These five chilling details about Sheila Davalloo's crime reveal the darkness lurking behind the facade of an ordinary researcher.

1) The twisted love triangle

An Imagery of a love triangle (Image via Unsplash)

One of the aspects of Sheila’s crime was the love triangle at the heart of it. According to Oxygen, Sheila was married to Paul Christos in 2000, but she had an affair with her co-worker, Nelson Sessler. Despite their romantic entanglement, Nelson began dating another colleague, Anna Lisa Raymundo, which sparked Sheila Davalloo's jealousy.

Sheila obsessively spoke about her “love triangle” to Paul, even asking him for advice on how to deal with Anna Lisa and Nelson. This obsession led her to fantasize about eliminating Anna Lisa to win back Nelson's affection. Sheila’s warped thinking eventually drove her to murder Anna Lisa in a brutal and violent attack.

2) The deceptive 911 call

An image of a police car (Image via Unsplash)

After murdering Anna Lisa Raymundo in her Stamford condo, Sheila went to great lengths to mislead investigators. One of the most chilling aspects of her crime was her deceptive 911 call. As per Oxygen, Sheila Davalloo called the police and told them she was a worried neighbor who had seen a man attack Anna Lisa.

In the call, she provided a vague description of a male assailant, deliberately trying to divert attention away from herself. She told the Police,

“I think a guy is attacking my neighbor. I don’t know her name but she’s my neighbor and she lives in 105 … I saw a guy go into her apartment."

Authorities traced the call to a payphone, but the caller’s voice was oddly familiar. Sheila Davalloo later admitted to calling, making her cover-up even more chilling.

3) Evidence of Sheila’s obsession

An Imagery of a crime scene (Image via Unsplash)

The evidence found at the crime scene showed that Sheila was obsessed with Nelson Sessler and wanted to kill Anna Lisa. Sheila's DNA was found in blood samples taken from the bathroom washbasin handle in Anna Lisa's apartment.

Investigators think that Sheila cleaned herself up in the washbasin after the murder, leaving behind physical evidence that linked her directly to the crime. Anna Lisa was also seriously hurt in the attack; she was hit in the head and stabbed several times in the face, neck, and chest. This proved it was a violent act done out of jealousy that was sped up and obsessive.

As per Oxygen, Former Police Detective of Stamford, Gregory Holt informed Snapped,

“In an edged weapon assault or homicide, it’s very common for the hand to slip off the handle or over the hilt and to go down on the blade and the perpetrator cuts themselves.”

4) The stabbing of her husband

An image of a knife (Image via Unsplash)

Sheila’s attempt to murder her husband, Paul Christos, in 2003 further exemplifies her dangerous and obsessive nature. Sheila Davalloo stabbed her husband twice in the chest with a paring knife while they were playing a blindfolded role-playing game.

Sheila put off getting medical help after the first attack, hoping that Paul would die from blood loss. Paul Christos expressed to the Norwalk Hour,

"I heard her go down to the kitchen, and when she came up, she said, 'There is one last item, one last thing to guess’. I felt her sit on me, then I felt a thrust like a heavy weight was on my chest, and then another thrust."

As per the Stamford Advocate, when she finally agreed to take him to the hospital, she stabbed him again in the parking lot. Paul survived the attack and later testified against her. Sheila's violent tendencies were revealed when she attacked her husband.

5) The arrest and subsequent convictions

An image of a police car (Image via Unsplash)

The arrest of Sheila Davalloo came after a thorough investigation that connected her to both the murder of Anna Lisa Raymundo and the attempted murder of her husband. The investigation revealed Sheila’s manipulative behavior, including her attempts to rekindle her affair with Nelson after Anna Lisa's murder.

The DNA at the crime scene belonged to Sheila Davalloo, and voice analysis technology proved that she was the one who made the fake 911 call.

She was found guilty of first-degree murder for Anna Lisa's death in 2012 and given a 50-year prison sentence. Sheila's sentence was longer because she was found guilty of trying to kill her husband. She will spend the rest of her life in prison.

The evidence of Sheila's obsession with her lover, her lies, and the violence she inflicted upon both Anna Lisa and Paul paints a portrait of a woman driven by jealousy, anger, and a desire for control. Sheila's story remains one of the most unsettling cases in recent true crime history. Follow us to explore more crime news.

