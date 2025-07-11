Shanti Cooper's murder - A complete timeline of events

In April 2018, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, a 39-year-old businesswoman, was found dead in her Orlando, Florida, home. Her death was initially reported as an accidental drowning, but an autopsy revealed she was brutally beaten and strangled, marking a shocking murder in the Delaney Park community.

Her story is featured in ABC's 20/20’s episode A Killer Renovation, which is re-airing on July 11, 2025, at 9:01 pm ET. The episode delves into the investigation, uncovering David’s lies and the couple’s strained marriage, driven by a costly home renovation.

The documentary highlights Shanti Cooper’s life as a devoted mother and entrepreneur, the evidence that contradicted David’s claims, and the trial that led to his conviction. It includes interviews with her family, friends, and detectives, revealing the devastating impact of her death.

Shanti Cooper case - A complete timeline of events

March 2013 to February 2017: Shanti and David’s relationship begins

Shanti and David met in 2013. (Image via Unsplash/@Oziel Gómez)

Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, a successful financial software business owner, met David Tronnes on Match.com in March 2013. Both were divorcing, and Shanti Cooper had a young son, Jackson. David moved from Minnesota to Orlando to join her, and in April 2015, he bought a $600,000 home in Delaney Park. The couple married in February 2017.

Shanti believed David had inherited $4–6 million, but he lied about his finances, as per People. She funded their lifestyle, including groceries, while David contributed little. They began renovating the home, with Shanti paying nearly $250,000, while David oversaw the project.

The renovation strained their relationship, as costs spiraled and the house became unlivable, forcing them into a garage apartment. Shanti ran her business from there, while David slept on a couch downstairs with their dogs, indicating growing tension, as per CBS News.

April 2018: Tensions escalate over Zombie House Flipping

David had lied about his wealth. (Image via Unsplash/@Scott Webb)

By early April 2018, the couple’s home renovation had become a financial burden, costing nearly $250,000 with no end in sight. David, obsessed with the project, contacted Keith Ori, host of Zombie House Flipping, hoping to feature their home on the show to offset costs, as per The Guardian. Shanti Cooper, frustrated by the endless expenses and David’s lies about his wealth, refused to participate.

A week before her death, she abruptly left a meeting with Ori, visibly upset with David, as per CBS News. Her friend Dana Duran recalled Shanti’s fear that she had no legal claim to the house, despite funding it, as per ABC News.

These disputes over money, the renovation, and David’s deception set the stage for a tragic confrontation.

April 24, 2018: Shanti is murdered in her home

Shanti's $15,000 engagement ring was missing. (Image via Unsplash/@Igor bispo)

On April 24, 2018, David Tronnes called 911, claiming he had found Shanti Cooper unresponsive in their bathtub after walking their dogs. He said he tried CPR, but first responders found Shanti’s body and the bathroom dry, contradicting his story, as per WESH.

An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma and strangulation, with severe head injuries, two skull fractures, a broken hyoid bone, and a nearly torn ear, as per Inside Edition. Blood on her bed suggested she was killed there, not in the tub, as per CBS News.

Her $15,000 engagement ring was missing, hinting at a staged robbery, but no other valuables were taken. David showed little emotion during questioning, raising suspicions, as per Global News. Detectives noted he tried to clean bloodstains and wipe down the bedrail, indicating an attempt to cover up the crime.

August 2018 to January 2022: Investigation uncovers David’s lies

A grand jury indicted David for first-degree murder. (Image via Unsplash/@Markus Winkler)

After Shanti’s death, David was questioned for 14 hours but released without charges, as per ABC News. Detectives uncovered his financial deception, including forged documents transferring $252,000 from Shanti’s accounts and the house to his name days after her death, as per WFTV.

Shanti’s missing engagement ring was found at his mother’s house, suggesting he took it from her body, as per WESH. Writings by Shanti Cooper expressed frustration with their marriage, as per ABC News. On August 29, 2018, a grand jury indicted David for first-degree murder, and he was arrested.

In January 2022, Shanti’s son, Jackson, faced David in court, where competency issues delayed the trial, as per WFTV. Detectives also found a green cord, a possible murder weapon, but it lacked DNA, as per CBS News.

October 2023: David is convicted and sentenced

David was sentenced to life without parole. (Image via Unsplash/@Carles Rabada)

On October 18, 2023, after a six-day trial, David Tronnes was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Shanti Cooper-Tronnes. He was sentenced to life without parole, as per The Guardian. Prosecutors argued that David killed Shanti Cooper over her refusal to join Zombie House Flipping and her discovery of his financial lies and bathhouse visits, as per People.

Keith Ori testified about Shanti’s reluctance to participate in the show, as per ABC News. Shanti’s son, Jackson, and her stepfather, Norman Dow, spoke in court, expressing grief at her death and relief at the verdict, as per WESH. The trial revealed David’s attempt to stage the crime as a robbery, but blood evidence and the recovered ring disproved his claims. The conviction brought closure to Shanti’s family after five years.

