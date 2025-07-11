Is there a new episode of 20/20 this week (July 11, 2025)? Explained

There is no new episode of 20/20 tonight, July 11, 2025. However, the show will re-air an older episode titled, A Killer Renovation, which originally aired on February 23, 2024.

The episode will cover the case of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, a beloved mother and successful businesswoman, who was found dead in her Florida home, which she shared with her husband, David Tronnes. Deborah Roberts, co-anchor of 20/20, narrates the episode, exploring the case details, investigators' insights, and a dark secret David Tronnes was hiding.

ABC's 20/20 is an award-winning program co-anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts, featuring unforgettable and chilling true-crime stories with exclusive interviews from those involved. The two-hour program airs Fridays from 9 pm to 11 pm ET on ABC and is also available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Is there a new episode of 20/20 this week? What is it about?

This Friday, July 11, 2025, 20/20 will revisit the brutal murder of businesswoman and mother Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, whose death shocked the Orlando community and prompted an investigation into the case.

Initially, the police suspected it was a robbery gone wrong when they discovered her $15,000 diamond ring was missing. However, when investigators dismissed the robbery theory and turned their attention to a home renovation the couple had undertaken, a dark secret came to light.

The 20/20 episode will feature post-trial exclusive interviews with Shanti’s son, Jackson Cooper, and her ex-husband, Jim Cooper. It will also include interviews with Detectives Teresa Sprague and Barbara Sharp, who led the case and fought for justice for Shanti.

It will also feature interviews with Michael Smith, assistant state attorney; Will Jay, the prosecutor; and Dana Duran and Melissa Brzezinski, who were close friends of Shanti.

What happened to Shanti Cooper-Tronnes?

David Tronnes and Shanti Cooper met online in 2013 and started dating. After that, David moved to Orlando and bought a house on East Copeland Drive in 2015, paying over $600,000. The couple got married in 2017.

Troubles in their marriage started over the issue of renovating their recently purchased house. It was David who was managing the renovations, while Shanti paid all the bills. The couple started having many fights over the home renovation project, which put a strain on their marriage.

David called a local house renovator who appeared on a reality TV show, Zombie House Flipping, to handle their refurbishment project. The renovator, Keith Ori, told CBS that when he met the couple to finalize the project, he felt tension between them.

A few days later, on April 24, 2018, Tronnes called 911 and said that he had found his wife dead in the bathtub. However, according to the police, the bathtub was dry. An autopsy eventually revealed that Shanti died from blunt-force trauma to the head and strangulation.

Authorities believed that it was David who beat up and strangled Shanti, and then tried to clean up the crime scene and lied about finding her in the tub. The police arrested him in August 2018 and charged him with first-degree murder.

In October 2023, a Florida jury convicted David Tronnes of killing Shanti. They believed he murdered her in a fit of rage after she refused to participate in the home renovation show.

Tronnes was sentenced to life in prison, and according to the Florida Department of Corrections, he is currently serving his sentence at the Northwest Florida Reception Center Annex.

