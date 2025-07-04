Is there a new episode of 20/20 this week (July 4, 2025)? Explained

ABC is coming up with another episode of 20/20 this Friday, July 4, 2025. It will air today from 9 PM ET to 11 PM ET on ABC and will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

This episode will bring to viewers the mysterious case of a woman's disappearance and a search and rescue operation that led authorities to numerous secrets. The program will feature details of the case as well as interviews with the victim's family and friends, and key investigators of the case.

For the unversed, 20/20 is an award-winning television program that explores cases of murder and disappearance. Every episode presents the audience with compelling narratives that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

What is tonight's 20/20 episode all about?

Tonight's episode will follow the disappearance of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin, who vanished while riding a biking from her boyfriend’s house to her residence in the summer of 2016. Following her disappearance, the community quickly mobilized in a massive search-and-rescue operation.

However, days went by but there was no sign of Sierah and her family and friends began to fear the worst. When investigations began, it led the police to James Worley, a local man with a sinister past.

The two-hour 20/20 episode tonight brings to viewers this case with ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reporting on it. It will also include a detailed discussion with Robin Gardner, another woman who survived an abduction attempt by Worley before Sierah.

It will also feature conversations with Sheila Vaculik, Sierah’s mother, Tara Ice, Sierah’s aunt, Cathy Shaffer, Sierah’s grandmother, and Kelsie Langenderfer and Bailey May, Sierah’s friends. Viewers will get to see a discussion with Josh Kolasinski, who was Sierah’s boyfriend at that time.

The 20/20 episode will also present exclusive interviews with officials like Major Matt Smithmyer from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, who led the investigation, FBI Special Agent Devon Lossick, and FBI Violent Crime Task Force officer, Dan Van Vorhis. They were the two key investigators who conducted interviews with Worley.

What happened to Sierah Joughin?

As reported by CNN, Sierah Joughin was an American woman who disappeared on July 19, 2016, and her body was discovered three days later. Sierah was on break from the University of Toledo and was bicycling with her boyfriend. They parted ways after a while, a short distance from her home in the town of Metamora.

However, she did not return home and her purple bicycle was found in a cornfield just half a mile away from her house. Investigations began into her case and a man named James Dean Worley was convicted and sentenced to death for her murder. He was also sentenced to over 20 years in prison for the kidnapping, assault, and other related charges.

According to CNN, Worley was previously convicted and imprisoned for the assault and attempted kidnapping of another woman under similar circumstances in 1990, but he was released after three years. He was not listed in any state or federal offender database at the time of Joughin's murder.

Joughin's murder prompted the creation of Ohio Senate Bill 231, which is a statute that calls for the creation of a searchable database of felons living in the state, who have been convicted of specific violent offenses. It became a law in December 2018.

Catch tonight's episode of 20/20 airing on ABC at 9 PM ET.

