The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returned with its first-ever reunion special on July 1, 2025, hosted by Nick Viall. Although Demi Engemann did not attend the taping in person due to a family trip to Disneyland, her alleged relationship with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette remained a major topic.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion featured cast discussions, unseen footage, and a pre-recorded interview with Demi, but the most talked-about storyline centered on whether anything inappropriate happened between Demi and Marciano during or after filming.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Demi addressed the rumors.

“Nothing happened with Marciano. At the expense of sounding rude, there wasn’t even a remote attraction to him,” she said.

She added that she wore her wedding ring throughout the trip and referenced her marriage frequently. Despite her denial, other cast members shared screenshots of messages between her and Marciano, raising questions about the nature of their connection.

The reunion also explored related claims involving Jessi Ngatikaura and how the rumors have affected multiple marriages. While the full story is expected to unfold in season 3, the reunion provided new insight into ongoing conflicts within the cast, especially those connected to Marciano’s involvement with more than one cast member.

Flirty messages surface as cast questions Demi’s boundaries in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

During The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion, Nick Viall read out alleged messages exchanged between Demi and Marciano that Jessi Ngatikaura had brought forward. The texts appeared lighthearted but included s*xual innuendos. In one exchange, Demi asked Marciano if his messages were how he “sweet talk[ed] all the ladies,” to which he replied,

“I didn’t realize I was sweet talking you.”

Demi then sent a photo of her eating oysters, commenting, “Gonna hurl!!” Marciano responded, “Don’t be a baby,” and the conversation continued with Demi comparing oysters to “swallowing c**.” He replied, “Sooo fun fact about Demi. [She] doesn’t swallow. Got it.” She allegedly followed up with emojis—clam, eggplant, and water—suggesting a double meaning.

Layla Taylor said that Demi claimed her husband Bret was “in the room” when the messages were sent, but others doubted that. Jessi’s husband, Jordan, told the group that he had tried to inform Bret but said Bret “doesn’t want to hear it.” Demi did not respond to this part of the reunion, and Nick confirmed she wasn’t asked about the texts during her pre-recorded interview.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi addresses her own alleged involvement with Marciano

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion also looked into Marciano’s claim that he had an affair with Jessi Ngatikaura. Jessi did not confirm the allegation but acknowledged that her marriage had been affected by the rumors.

“Jordan and I are working through a lot of hard things at the moment,” she said.

Jessi further that sharing her story publicly was part of her effort to be honest and possibly help others going through something similar. When directly asked whether she had been physically involved with Marciano, Jessi declined to answer,

“A lot of this story is unpacked in season 3 so I can’t talk about it yet,” she shared.

She explained that any interactions with Marciano took place after his time with Demi and that the full context would be revealed later. Jordan joined the reunion and confirmed that he already knew the details of what happened through conversations with Jessi.

While he said it was difficult to hear the allegations play out on camera, he noted that they were both trying to be transparent. The segment ended with a preview of season 3, where Jordan is shown confronting Jessi and Marciano again as the group continues to deal with the aftermath of the claims.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

