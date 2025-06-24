The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion trailer breakdown: Major takeaways

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 premiered on Hulu on May 15, 2025, with all episodes released on the same day. The season delved deeper into the lives of the Mormon wives, further explored their past swinging sex scandal, and ended with Demi Engemann leaving the MomTok.

The cast will return for the reunion episode on July 1, 2025. In the episode, the cast members will reflect on and share their updated perspective on the things that happened in the recent season.

Hulu released a trailer for the episode on June 23, teasing some of the topics and incidents that would be brought up. Looking at the brief teaser, it seems that Marciano Brunette and Jessi Ngatikaura's alleged hookup would be the center of conversation during the episode.

What will happen in the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion special?

When The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion premieres on Hulu, host Nick Viall will be joined by Jessi Ngatikaura, Whitney Leavitt, Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul, Miranda McWhorter, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Layla Taylor. Demi Engemann was noticeably absent from the episode’s promotional photos and did not appear in the trailer either.

Besides the female cast, the #DadTok members Conner Leavitt, Zac Affleck, Jordan Ngatikaura, Dakota Mortenson, Jace Terry, and Jacob Neeley would make their respective appearances during the episode.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion trailer teased some of the biggest questions that the cast members would need to face, leaving them with no choice but to address the unfinsied issues.

During season 2, cast member Marciano had claimed that he had hooked up with Jessi. The trailer for the reunion episode begins with host Nick bringing up the alleged claims and asking Jessi to clarify if she indeed hooked up with Marciano.

The trailer then switches between other cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2, featuring shots of them addressing certain situations, followed by either their reactions or a fellow castmate's reactions.

Taylor Frankie Paul is seen expressing remorse while sharing that she hurt someone she truly cared about.

Meanwhile, as Whitney and Layla are shown discussing the trust issues in their relationship, Mikayla chimes in, asking Whitney if her "husbands be okay with you doing that?"

While Demi is not seen anywhere in the trailer, she is surely an important part of season 2. Thus, she is inevitably mentioned during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion trailer.

Zac recalls a past moment when Demi confronted Jen for accusing her of something, before declaring herself a “victim.” In response, Jen claims she has “receipts” to back up her allegation that Demi was actually the one who had a fling with Marciano.

This is followed by a reaction shot of Jessi teasing that the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast are "exposing" everything.

In an early June 2025 Instagram Q&A, Demi herself confirmed that she won't be part of the reunion episode. She revealed that she was invited to it, but she decided to decline it.

“It was short notice and the only day they could get the location secured was the day that me and my entire family did Disneyland," she said.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star continued:

"We had already booked all of our flights and the Airbnb was nonrefundable or I would’ve moved the trip to be there. I tried to have production move it to another day and they couldn’t swing it sadly.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 episodes are available on Hulu.

