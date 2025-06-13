“Had already booked all our flights”— The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi reveals why she didn’t attend the show’s reunion

Demi Engemann is an important cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. So when rumours of her not attending the upcoming season 2 reunion took over the internet, fans wondered why she wasn't showing up. There were various speculations and reasons given for her absence.

Demi gave an explanation on June 8 on her Instagram stories, about why she wasn't attending the coveted event. She revealed that she had already booked her trip before the dates of the reunion were decided.

"We had already booked all of our flights and the Airbnb was nonrefundable or / would've moved the trip to be there," she added.

Demi's absence from the reunion was confirmed by Nick Viall from the Viall Files podcast, who is going to be hosting the reunion of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

It is set to release on July 1 and will have most of its cast members attending, except Demi. These include Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter.

What Demi Engemann said about not attending The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion

The reason for her absence at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion was revealed by Demi in a QnA session she held on her Instagram stories. A fan asked her if she wasn't invited to the reunion, and she clarified the misconception.

She stated that she was invited, but it was on short notice. She stated that, unfortunately, the day they kept the reunion was the day she was going to go to Disneyland with her entire family. She further said that all their flights were booked, and the Airbnb they had chosen to book was not refundable. So, she decided against going to the season 2 reunion.

"I tried to have production move it to another day, and they couldn't swing it sadly," she added.

This implied that she wanted to attend the reunion, which is why she even tried tweaking the dates of the event to favor her, but it didn't work.

Nick Viall's thoughts about Demi Engemann's absence from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion

Nick Viall, the moderator of the upcoming reunion, also had thoughts to share about Demi Engemann's absence from the reunion. He expressed them on his podcast, The Viall Files, on June 12. He revealed that people on the production side of the show had "mixed feelings" with Demi Engemann not attending the season 2 reunion.

He then revealed that, in a way, Demi was a part of the reunion.

"You will have the opportunity to hear from Demi herself — in a way," he added.

Addressing Demi Engemann's response to why she wasn't coming, Nick joked that all the cast members were gifted the opportunity to go to Disneyland. Here, he referred to the show being on Hulu, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company.

Even though Demi Engemann doesn't appear at the reunion physically, she could be there on a phone call or a video call or in spirit, according to what Nick has implied. Now it is for the fans to see what happens at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 is available to stream on Hulu.

