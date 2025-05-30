“I’m an asset”- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi reveals her reasons to ask for more money from the network

Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was released on Hulu on May 15, with all 10 of its episodes, making for a perfect binge-watch. The season saw castmates breaking the fourth wall, which is unusual for a reality TV show.

Ad

The fourth wall broke while Demi and Jessi were fighting about their brand deals and contract negotiations with the network. The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives contract was signed behind the scenes, so speaking about it was breaking the fourth wall.

Addressing the situation in an episode of season 2, Demi stated why she felt she was entitled to more money than she was given.

"I feel, like, I’m an asset [and] I should fight for more," she said.

Ad

Trending

Jessi opposed the claim in The Viall Files podcast, in an episode released on May 20, that all the cast members were being paid equally, so it wasn't fair for Demi to ask for more money.

What Demi said about her reasons for asking for more money for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Talking about the fight she had with Jessi, Demi explained in the episode that the cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives had a mutual understanding that they were going to negotiate or oppose everything with unity.

Ad

Ad

Here, she referred to the cast members' conference call with the network executives, which was documented on the show. Demi added that she and Brett Engemann, her husband, felt like Jessi "dogged" them and went above them to talk to the executives by herself. They thought she was going to get whatever she wanted.

This, she said, made them think they also should do their own negotiations because Jessi was doing the same. Demi referred to her role in the first season and stated that it justified her decision to ask for more money.

Ad

"It’s not a shock that I’m a fan-favorite."

She thought it was reason enough for the network to pay her more than what the others were getting. Whether Demi convinced the network to pay her more is not known, but this stance of hers was addressed by Jessi in a podcast.

What Jessi said about her fight with Demi on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Ad

Jessi appeared in an episode of The Viall Files podcast, where she addressed the fourth wall break and her fight with her cast member. She claimed that Demi was trying to dismiss her from the show.

According to Jessi, she was doing so because Jessi wasn't fighting for more money like Demi wanted her to.

Ad

"She wanted an absurd amount of money," Jessi revealed.

Jessi then shared that she was late to a group call, which made her miss the memo about what they were supposed to say during their negotiating conversation with the network. This, she said, led to their fourth wall-breaching fight.

Jessi didn't ask for more money, while Demi did, and she didn't like that Jessi didn't support her ask.

Ad

"I was just like, 'I’m not doing this pattern where I have to beg for your love if I’m not doing exactly what you want,'" Jessi stated.

The fact that the cast was being paid equally was confirmed by Whitney, another cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

In an interview with Business Insider, taken on May 20, she said that they were being paid equally currently, but as the show progresses, they would have more conversations about the pay. This was because some people were being filmed more than others.

Ad

For more updates on Demi and Jessi from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, fans can follow their respective Instagram accounts, @demilucymay and @_justjessiiii.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More