Oh, Hi! cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play

By Ankur Pandey
Modified Jul 25, 2025 12:30 GMT
A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Classics)

Oh, Hi! is a romantic comedy film directed by Sophie Brooks and co-written by Molly Gordon, and set to have a limited theatrical release on July 25, 2025. The movie centers around a new couple whose road trip over the weekend takes an unplanned turn when a spontaneous discussion causes a chain of strange and complex events to follow.

The plot follows themes of relationships, communication, and complications. The film revolves around Iris and Isaac, and the sequel includes attempts at out-of-the-box solutions, mounting misunderstandings, and a further exploration of their emotional states. Below is the star cast of Oh, Hi!.

Cast and characters of Oh, Hi!

1) Molly Gordon as Iris

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Classics)

Molly Gordon is known for her roles in Booksmart and Good Boys. She co-wrote and produced Oh, Hi!. Molly Gordon portrays Iris, a woman navigating emotional turmoil after her partner’s unexpected revelation. Gordon’s character captures the complexity of a character caught between hope and frustration.

2) Logan Lerman as Isaac

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Classics)

Logan Lerman, recognized for his work in Percy Jackson & the Olympians and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, plays Isaac. His character is caught off guard by a conversation that challenges the future of his relationship, and Logan's character brings a nuanced portrayal of vulnerability and confusion.

3) Geraldine Viswanathan as Max

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Classics)

Geraldine Viswanathan is known for Blockers and The Broken Hearts Gallery. Viswanathan portrays Max, Iris’s best friend, who becomes involved in the escalating situation. Her character balances humor with emotional support.

4) John Reynolds as Kenny

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Classics)

John Reynolds, who has appeared in Better Call Saul and The Bear, plays Kenny, Max’s boyfriend. Reynolds portrays a character who provides both comic relief and practical help in the unfolding events.

5) David Cross as Steve

David Cross, known for Arrested Development and Mr. Show, appears as Steve, a neighbor who adds to the film’s offbeat tone with his supporting role.

6) Polly Draper as Iris’s Mother

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Sony Pictures Classics)

Polly Draper, recognized for Thirtysomething and The Naked Brothers Band, portrays Iris’s mother. Draper’s character offers context to Iris’s background and emotional motivations.

What Oh, Hi! is about?

The movie is about the complexities and unexpected problems that come up in a new relationship. Oh, Hi! Follows Iris and Isaac, who go on a romantic weekend road trip. Their first night at a rental house takes a turn after sexual bondage play. Isaac informs Iris that he does not wish to work on a relationship right now. Iris does not free him from the chains and spends the second day attempting to persuade him.

Following unsuccessful efforts, she gets the help of her friend Max and her boyfriend Kenny. They resort to other possibilities, such as concocting a witch's memory-erasing potion, which Isaac drinks, followed by a naked ritual meant to erase his memory of the experience.

The next day, Isaac acts as if he had forgotten everything and attempts to flee. In the process of escaping, he is involved in a car crash. The police later came across the crashed car with dents. Iris searches for him and discovers him injured in a valley in search of medical attention, and the two share a mutual acknowledgement of their duties and emotions.

About the author
Ankur Pandey

Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.

His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.

In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle.

