'I'm alive brother': Hulk Hogan's mistaken eulogy to Bam Margera is going viral, where Hogan thought Bam was dead

Bam Margera is going viral once again, this time for a heartfelt tribute that echoes one of the most ironic and memorable moments of his social media history with WWE legend Hulk Hogan. Terry Bollea, better known to millions around the world as Hulk Hogan, passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. As tributes pour in across social media, an old post by Hogan has resurfaced, and it is now going viral for its unintentional irony. In 2018, Hogan had mistakenly shared a eulogy for Jackass star Bam Margera, instead of him being alive. That post, once seen as an awkward mix-up, has now taken on a new, ironic tone in light of Hogan’s passing. Seven years after Hulk Hogan mistakenly posted a tribute to Margera, the roles have now tragically reversed. In an emotional moment, Margera recreated Hogan’s famous message to honor the late wrestler, turning a once-amusing internet memory into a heartfelt farewell.At the time, the mix-up was met with confusion and amusement, but following Hogan’s death, the clip and post have gained renewed attention, taking on a different tone in the context of his passing.Bam Margera recreates iconic tweet as a tribute to Hulk HoganIn 2018, Hulk Hogan shared a photo of himself with Bam Margera and wrote:“Damn Bam I wish you were still with us, I sure would love to hang out again my brother. Love u, miss u. HH.”The post was heartfelt, but inaccurate. As Margera was, and remains, alive. Hogan had likely confused him with Ryan Dunn, Margera’s longtime friend and fellow Jackass cast member, who died in a car accident in 2011.After the confusion was noticed online, Hogan followed up with another tweet acknowledging the mix-up. However, both tweets were later deleted, though not before being immortalized in screenshots, memes, and now a resurging wave of video tributes.Despite the initial misunderstanding, Hogan and Bam Margera eventually reunited in person. Margera shared clips of their time at Hogan’s Hangout, a restaurant owned by Hogan in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Now, following Hogan’s death, Bam Margera has turned the post around in tribute, tweeting:“Damn Hulk I wish you were still with us, I sure would love to hang out again my brother. Love u, miss u. BM” @_bamargera, July 24, 2025The tweet has been widely shared, accompanied by clips and memes that reframe the original exchange as a bittersweet symbol of enduring friendship and internet memory.In the days following Hogan’s death, that screenshot and the viral clip of his mistaken tribute began circulating again across social platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and X. What was once a misguided farewell has now become part of Hogan’s digital legacy.Who was Hulk Hogan? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTerry Gene Bollea, professionally known as Hulk Hogan, was born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia. He was a professional wrestler, actor, and television personality who gained widespread recognition in the 1980s and 1990s.Hogan played a key role in the expansion of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), participating in numerous high-profile matches and appearing in films such as Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order (nWo) group. His career is frequently cited in discussions of wrestling’s development as a global entertainment industry.Also read: 'Blake Lively seems to be her own worst enemy' — Omid Djalili weighs in on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit.