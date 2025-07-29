Rage season 1 (2025) cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Created by Félix Sabroso, Rage season 1 (Spanish title: Furia) is a black comedy drama series set in contemporary Spain and exclusively premiered on HBO Max. The series revolves around five women who are pushed to their breaking points throughout the eight-episode run. This leads to an escalating series of revenge plots that uncover society's dark side.

Written and directed by Sabroso, the cast is led by Spanish star Carmen Machi. She is joined by an ensemble cast including Candela Peña and Cecilia Roth, as the mini-series sends viewers on a journey of revenge and catharsis throughout its run.

Rage season 1 cast and characters guide

Carmen Machi as Marga

Carmen Machi attends the "Furia" premiere at Reina Sofía Museum on June 23, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Image via Getty)

Leading the ensemble crew, Carmen Machi stars as the main character of Rage season 1, Marga. She is a wealthy but pretentious artist whose comfortable life is upended when she discovers her husband’s affair with their young maid, Tina. This betrayal sets Marga on a destructive path throughout the mini-series, as she confronts feelings of rage and revenge that she never knew existed within herself.

Machi is a celebrated Spanish actress who is best known for her work across film and television productions. She gained recognition after her role in the comedy series Aída (2005-2014). She also earned critical acclaim for her roles in Spanish Affair, The Bar, Juliet, and Broken Embraces.

Nathalie Poza as Adela

Nathalie Poza plays the character Adela (Image via Getty)

Nathalie Poza Maupain is a Spanish actress who plays the role of Adela in Rage season 1. Tina’s unemployed mother, Adela, faces eviction alongside her elderly mother at the start of the series. This makes her situation increasingly desperate as the series unfolds.

Adela slowly transforms from a woman beaten down by circumstance into someone more than willing to fight back, especially after being pushed to her limits by her landlord.

Poza is a Spanish actress who has thrived across film, television, and stage productions since she debuted in the mid-1990s. She is best known for her award-winning performance in Rosa's Wedding (2021). For that, she earned the Goya Award for Best Supporting Actress, as well as her roles in Can’t Say Goodbye (2018) and Football Days (2004).

Candela Peña as Nat

Candela Peña plays Nat in the show (Image via Getty)

Candela Peña portrays Nat in Rage season 1, a high-fashion shop assistant whose position at the department store is threatened because of corporate ageism and discrimination. Despite working for the store for over 30 years in a successful career in luxury retail, she finds herself being pushed out as the company replaces its older staff with younger employees.

However, her connection to the wealthy clientele, including Marga, becomes unexpectedly significant as the series's revenge plot connects.

Born María del Pilar Peña Sánchez, Candela Peña is a Spanish actress who made her debut in 1994 in the film Running Out of Time. Since then, Peña has had a prolific acting career, starring in over 50 productions across film and television, winning a catalogue of awards along the way.

That includes two Goyas, one for Best Actress for her role in Princesses and one for Best Supporting Actress for her role in A Gun in Each Hand.

Pilar Castro as Vera

Pilar Castro plays Vera (Image via Getty)

Vera, Marga’s loyal friend and a media-loving chef who runs her own restaurant, suddenly faces professional ruin at the start of Rage season 1. Played by Pilar Castro, she watches as her culinary career starts to collapse towards ruin after a particularly harsh critic, whose negative review threatens everything she has created.

However, her increasingly desperate measures to save her reputation and career test her strong support network as well as her passion for being a chef.

Castro is a versatile Spanish actress with an extensive career in film, television and stage productions over the course of her career. She landed her debut TV performance in the 1996 show Este es mi barrio and became well known after her performances in Fat People (2009) and El premio (2011), among others.

Cecilia Roth as Victoria

Cecilia Roth attends the "Furia" premiere (Image via Getty)

A forgotten star from the 1970s skin flick era, Victoria finds herself back in the spotlight, albeit under false pretences, while trying to get back into show business. Portrayed by Cecilia Roth in Rage season 1, Victoria earns what looks to be the chance at the comeback she has been looking for.

However, she discovers that the opportunity is not at all what it seems. Instead of being given a chance at a comeback, it’s a cruel deception designed to humiliate her, which pushes her to contemplate revenge on those who wronged her.

Roth is an Argentine-Spanish actress who began her career in Argentina and acted in several productions there before fleeing the military dictatorship to Spain. Since then, she has had great success with acclaimed roles in Las verdes praderas, Arrebato, Laberinto de pasiones, and Un lugar en el mundo, among others.

Other actors featured in Rage season 1

The Spanish television series also features a catalogue of other actors throughout the eight episodes, contributing to the plot of the HBO Max series. Below is the list of the other cast members in the series:

Alberto San Juan as Roberto

Claudia Salas as Tina

Pedro Casablanc as Emilio

Ana Torrent as Rosa

Iván Pellicer as Marcel

Pepón Nieto

Antonio Durán "Morris"

Amalia Salamanca as Lucia

Silvia Alonso as Carmen

Luis Tosar as Diego

Fernando Tejero as Enrique

Anna Castillo as Paula

Javier Cámara as Rafael

What is Rage season 1 all about?

Topacio Fresh attends the "Furia" premiere at Reina Sofía Museum on June 23, 2025, in Madrid, Spain (Image via Getty)

Created and directed by Félix Sabroso, Rage season 1 (Spanish title: Furia) revolves around five women who are pushed to their limits by various forms of social injustice and manipulation. However, when faced with extreme situations like extortion, oppression, deceit, exclusion, and manipulation, they begin their own journeys of revenge that interconnect with each other.

Each story develops a butterfly-like effect, with each conflict leading into another, which has seen many dub the series as an anthology more than a mini-series.

The Spanish show features Marga, a wealthy artist whose husband is having an affair, Vera, a media-loving chef whose restaurant faces closure, Nat, a high-fashion shop assistant whose job is threatened, Adela, an unemployed mother facing eviction, and Victoria, a forgotten skin flick actress who falls victim to a cruel deception.

Interested viewers can watch Rage season 1 on HBO Max.

