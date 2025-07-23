Ted Lasso season 4 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Apple TV+ has officially confirmed the return of Ted Lasso season 4, following widespread speculation after its season 3 finale. The new season began filming in July 2025 and will continue production across Kansas City and London. Although season 3 had been generally regarded as the end of Ted's story with AFC Richmond, season 4 represents a major twist in perspective.The new object of attention is introduced by the introduction of the new second-division women's football team. Ted Lasso season 4 features a combination of familiar faces and new characters, which sets the goal of developing the narrative and retaining the original themes of leadership, perseverance, and personal growth.Cast and characters in Ted Lasso season 4 and their past rolesTed Lasso season 4 sees the return of some of the key cast members who have helped establish the show since its initial onset, like Jason Sudeikis, with some new faces— such as Brett Goldstein— thrown in to help build the story.As the plot and location of the show evolve, the personalities remain consistent and grow with purpose, continuing the emotional authenticity of the series.Jason Sudeikis as Ted LassoJason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso in the show (Image via Getty)In season 4, Sudeikis returns to taking the lead in a new, unfamiliar land as the titular coach. Sudeikis assumes the task of mentoring a women's football team after departing from AFC Richmond in season 3.Besides his acting role, he is also co-creator and executive producer of the show, and prior to that, he had performed comedy roles in movies like We're the Millers, Horrible Bosses 2, and The Campaign.Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca WeltonHannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton in the show (Image via Getty)Hannah Waddingham appears as Rebecca Welton in the latest season of the show. As the new owner of AFC Richmond, the seasonal arc appears set to give Rebecca new professional and personal discovery.Hannah has performed critically acclaimed musical theatre roles in West End productions, including Spamalot and A Little Night Music. She has also won key ensemble accolades throughout her work on Ted Lasso, including Primetime Emmy awards for Supporting Actress.Brett Goldstein as Roy KentBrett Goldstein as Roy Kent in the show (Image via Getty)Goldstein joins the cast as assistant coach Roy Kent, a former team captain in Ted Lasso season 4. In addition to his acting, he is a writer and executive producer of the television series.His other TV performances feature a role in the Derek series with Ricky Gervais and the Apple TV+ show Shrinking, which he co-created.Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard2023 Thundergong Charity Concert - Source: GettyHunt once again plays Coach Beard in Ted Lasso Season 4, a tactical partner and confidant to Ted. He is also an essential creative force in the show, as a writer and executive producer.Hunt has prior credits as a guest on sketch and improv shows, but Ted Lasso represents his most visible work.Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins&quot;The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry&quot; - Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals - Source: GettyJeremy Swift returns as the hardworking director of football operations, Leslie Higgins, in Ted Lasso Season 4.In addition to Ted Lasso, he has worked on dramas like Downton Abbey and a variety of character-based films and shows on the British television scene.Juno Temple as Keeley Jones76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Source: GettyJuno Temple is officially confirmed to return as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso Season 4, a former PR consultant and fashion entrepreneur. Her previous films are Atonement, Venom: The Last Dance (2024), and Lost Transmission.At the start of her career, she was awarded a BAFTA Rising Star Award, and she has been nominated for Emmys for her role in Ted Lasso.Grant Feely as Henry Lasso View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Season 4, Feely replaces Gus Turner as Ted’s son Henry. This marks a significant increase in the character’s importance.Being relatively new to the screen prominence in the storyline setting, Feely’s prior credits remain unlisted in public sources, but the casting reflects a shift in narrative focus.Additional new cast members in Ted Lasso season 4Tanya Reynolds: Reynolds joins the team in a new role associated with the women's team. Her previous screen work includes playing Lily Iglehart in Sex Education, Lady Isobel Dunsany in Outlander, and Teresa Benelli in Delicious.Faye Marsay: Marsay will play one of the new members of the women's team. Her film roles include Adolescence, Andor, and Black Mirror.Jude Mack: Mack is a newly added character who is not yet named but is known to be part of the team. He has also been featured in other ensemble pieces such as Back in Action.Rex Hayes: Hayes is announced as one of the new players. He brings fresh energy to the ensemble, although his previous credits remain undisclosed at this time.Aisling Sharkey: Sharkey joins the cast in Ted Lasso season 4, having appeared in Jurassic World: Dominion and in other television appearances.Abbie Hern: Hern joins the cast in a primary role among the women’s team, known for her performance in My Lady Jane and emerging British productions.What is Ted Lasso season 4 all about?Ted Lasso season 4 will bring a promising twist to its earlier preoccupation. Ted Lasso returns to Richmond and assumes leadership of a second-division women’s football team, a concept introduced at the end of Season 3. Synopsis for Ted Lasso season 4 reads:&quot;Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.&quot;The production relocation of Ted Lasso season 4 to Kansas City (including filming on location in and around The Plaza and Gates Bar-B-Q) provides both personal and geographic context to Ted’s journey, contrasting with traditional UK-based seasons.London will remain one of the major settings in the Richmond scenes, retaining its artistic trade but increasing its narrative scope.As of now, Apple TV+ has not yet provided an official release date for Ted Lasso season 4. However, based on the current production schedule, viewers can expect the new season to premiere sometime in 2026.