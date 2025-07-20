Untamed soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

Untamed, a six-episode mystery-thriller series, debuted on Netflix on July 17, 2025. Combining crime drama with emotional depth, the show was created and executive-produced by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith.

Eric Bana plays Special Agent Kyle Turner of the National Park Service's ISB, who is investigating the death of a woman found near El Capitan in Yosemite. Lily Santiago plays rookie ranger Naya Vasquez, Rosemarie DeWitt plays Turner's ex-wife Jill Bodwin, and Sam Neill plays Paul Souter. Wilson Bethel portrays wildlife officer Shane Maguire.

The slow-paced investigation forces Turner to confront both his repressed pain and the mysteries of the environment. The show explores tragic pasts, hidden secrets, and a conspiracy that lies beneath Yosemite's serene façade.

Jeff Russo, known for his work on Star Trek, The Umbrella Academy, and Fargo, composed the eerie, atmospheric score for Untamed. While the series includes only four licensed songs across its six episodes, Russo's original music is central to its tone. It contributes to the eerie ambience that blends with Yosemite's enormous environment.

Here is a list of all the tracks featured in the series:

God's Gonna Cut You Down – Johnny Cash (episode 1)

Moondog – Leif Vollebekk (episode 3)

Yosemite (Song For The Ahwahnechee) – Iniko (episode 4)

Sleeping on the Blacktop – Colter Wall (episode 4)

Jeff Russo's music brings drama, tension, and a sense of mystery to each of the series' six episodes. Though often played in the background, his score influences emotions in every scene. Only four lyrical tracks are used in addition to his music, each carefully selected to emphasize significant and tragic scenes in the story.

Jeff Russo’s haunting score elevates the atmosphere of Untamed

A still from the series. (Image via Netflix)

Musician and Emmy-winning composer Jeff Russo is renowned for his ambient, emotionally resonant compositions. A founding member of the rock group Tonic, Russo later transitioned into TV and movie scoring. His ominous soundtrack is a major component of Untamed, heightening the series' emotional impact and sense of mystery against the untamed and spooky background of Yosemite.

Russo is widely recognized for his work on critically acclaimed television shows such as Legion, Star Trek: Discovery, The Umbrella Academy, and Fargo, where his music contributes mood and psychological depth. His method often combines ambient textures with traditional orchestration, creating a balance of beauty and tension.

About miniseries Untamed (2025)

A still from the show. (Image via Netflix)

Following Special Agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) of the National Parks Service's Investigative Services Branch (ISB) as he investigates the unexplained death of a young woman whose body falls from El Capitan, Untamed is set against the stunning but treacherous background of Yosemite National Park.

Turner seeks the help of former LAPD officer and rookie ranger Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago) to uncover the truth. They discover that the victim, initially identified as Jane Doe, was murdered, revealing a connection to a narcotics network operating within the park—and the involvement of reclusive wildlife officer Shane Maguire (Wilson Bethel).

As the investigation deepens, Turner is forced to confront the death of his own son and a secret past he shares with his ex-wife, Jill Bodwin (Rosemarie DeWitt).

Chief Ranger Paul Souter (Sam Neill), who supports Turner, becomes further entangled in the mystery when it is revealed that he is connected to the victim's identity and tragic fate. The conclusion provides gritty closure and emotional depth: after solving the crime and exposing secret betrayals, Turner leaves the park to face an uncertain future.

The series blends psychological tension and crime drama in a creepy wilderness environment with stunning cinematography, intriguing character relationships, and suspense.

Interested viewers can watch episodes of Untamed on Netflix. Stay tuned for further updates.

