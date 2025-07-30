What birthday gift did Taylor Swift give Selena Gomez? Perez Hilton says everyone should be "so lucky" to have a friend like her

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift giving Selena Gomez a homemade birthday present. The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker recently marked her 33rd birthday celebrations with loved ones.According to E! News on July 21, 2025, ahead of her official birthday on July 22, the Calm Down singer brought together her close circle of friends, including fiancé Benny Blanco and longtime best friend Taylor Swift, for a bash. Now, as per Perez Hilton, Selena Gomez received a hearty gift “in the mail” the following day from Taylor Swift.The 47-year-old media personality wrote in his blog that Selena Gomez’s fiancé and American record producer-songwriter, Benny Blanco, took to Instagram and shared an image of a basket of goodies sent by the Fortnight singer for the birthday girl. Taylor Swift’s gift to Selena Gomez included some “handmade” sourdough bread and a Le Labo candle.As per the image, which was also shared on X by a fan page (@swifferupdates), the packaging of the sourdough bread had some stickers which confirmed that the Love Story singer had made it at home for “Selena + Benny.” The 35-year-old singer also seemed to tease the engaged couple by adding a sticker that read:“It’s a loaf story.”Subsequently, on Wednesday, July 30, Perez Hilton took to the social media platform X and noted that everyone should be &quot;so lucky&quot; to have a friend like Taylor Swift, considering her sweet birthday gesture to Selena Gomez. He wrote in a tweet:“We should all be so lucky to have a friend like #TaylorSwift!”Notably, according to Selena Gomez’s early birthday celebration post on Instagram, she was also joined by American actress and singer Sofia Carson. As per E! News, the Only Murders in the Building star donned a low-cut sparkling Nadine Merabi jumpsuit for the gathering, pairing it with a white fur coat and a Brilliant Earth x Jane Goodall diamond necklace.“As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you,” Selena Gomez captioned her birthday post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship, exploredAccording to People in March 2025, the friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez dates back to 2008. The duo met through the Jonas Brothers when Swift was in a relationship with Joe and Gomez was linked to Nick. The two have notably been friends for over sixteen years.According to an Elle article published on July 21, 2025, the Back To You singer spoke to WSJ magazine in 2020 about her friendship with Swift and how the two keep most of it private.“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do. She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected… It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world,” Gomez said.Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December last year, as the singer shared the news via an Instagram carousel on December 11. The pair has been together publicly since December 2023.