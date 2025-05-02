"These two are going the distance": Perez Hilton reacts to Benny Blanco revealing Selena Gomez got a "rash on her face" after their first kiss

Journalist and podcaster Perez Hilton recently reacted to director Benny Blanco revealing Selena Gomez reportedly got a "rash on her face" after their first kiss. Hilton took to X on May 1, 2025, and shared a tweet about his blog post on the topic and wrote:

“These two are going the distance! #SelenaGomez and #BennyBlanco.”

Hilton also posted on his blog the same day that during a joint interview on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, released on Wednesday, April 30, the engaged couple told the story of the first time they kissed.

During the podcast, Benny recalled:

“Towards the end of the date, we were just sitting in the living room on the couch and we were playing [the card game] ‘We’re Not Really Strangers.’ And there was a thing where it said, ‘Take a selfie with the person next to you,’ and she got right on my chest and took a selfie.”

Selena Gomez reported having rashes after kissing Benny Blanco

Perez Hilton further wrote on his blog that Blanco also described how the two played the card game "We're Not Really Strangers" on their second date on Wednesday's show.

One of the prompts instructed them to take a selfie together while relaxing on the couch. The scene became more intimate than anticipated as Selena Gomez leaned on Benny Blanco to take the picture, and Blanco went for it. He admitted thinking to himself:

“I gotta kiss this girl.”

Additionally, they both agreed that the kiss was excellent. He went on:

“I kissed her right away, and her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face … she was so nervous.”

However, Selena Gomez had a reaction immediately after the kiss. Blanco laughed as he shared the incident with the podcast host. When the host asked if the singer had a Blanco allergy, he responded with:

“She was, yeah. I was so disgusting and repulsive,” causing Selena to cover her face in shame.

Selena Gomez, however, maintained that it was not true. The only reason she was nervous was that she had not "liked anyone in a very long time," and she had a strong affection for Benny. She continued:

“So some kisses are for fun and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it’s completely different. And I’d been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few sh*tty dates here and there, but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed.”

Selena admitted:

“He asked, ‘Are you OK?’ And I was like, ‘No, no, I’m fine.’ I didn’t want to say, ‘I like you, I really like you.’”** And despite the awkwardness, according to the duo, that kiss actually kicked off everything.

For the unversed, when it came to dating, Selena Gomez has always been a very secretive person. Before her official relationship with Benny Blanco, the singer was not associated with anyone romantically for nearly five years.

Now, the podcast episode came five months after the couple's engagement. In December 2024, she shared pictures of herself with her engagement ring and the words "forever begins now" on Instagram to make the announcement.

In the comment, Blanco referred to her as his wife. In the same post, she uploaded a collage of pictures that included a close-up of her engagement ring and a photo of her and Blanco laughing and cuddling as they celebrated their engagement.

In addition, Selena Gomez enthusiastically shared a mirror photo on her Instagram Stories, showcasing her beautiful ring even more.

Meanwhile, no wedding date has been set for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as of yet.

