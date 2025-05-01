"Taylor Swift was there also": Perez Hilton reacts to Blake Lively's alleged absence at Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party

Social media commentator Perez Hilton reacted to Blake Lively's alleged absence from Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday celebration. In a video posted to YouTube on May 1, 2025, Hilton highlighted the star-studded guest list, naming several A-listers in attendance.

"Anne Hathaway was there, Zoe Kravitz, Emily Ratajkowski, Will Arnett, lots of fashion people, her boyfriend and rumored fiancé Bradley Cooper, her sister Bella Hadid, and Taylor Swift was there also. You know what that means, right?” he said.

During the aforementioned video, Hilton discussed Blake Lively's active public presence and some of her recent appearances. These included her attendance at the TIME100 Gala, the premiere of her upcoming film Another Simple Favor, the Wrexham AFC with her husband Ryan Reynolds' soccer team, a pasta-making event for journalists, and a Broadway show starring Hugh Jackman.

"But she couldn’t go to her friend Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday?” Hilton added.

Hilton further addressed the speculation about an alleged falling-out between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. The former was subpoenaed in the ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni after a text from Lively calling Swift her dragon came to light.

"That’s a sign that the former dragon keeper and her dragon are done," he said.

He then claimed that Lively's absence may have been influenced by Swift's presence at the party, stating that Hadid likely chose not to invite her (Blake Lively) to avoid causing tension.

"And this just confirms that cuz we know Gigi’s not going to want to piss off Tay-Tay (Taylor Swift). We know Gigi is not inviting Amber Lively (Blake Lively) if Taylor does not want her there. And so she didn’t go. That’s how I view it," Hilton explained.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday party amidst ongoing trial with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds skipped Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party amidst their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Their absence sparked speculations about the current state of their friendship.

According to the Daily Mail, April 29, 2025, supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, April 25, at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, alongside her boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The celebration drew a glamorous crowd of Hadid's celebrity friends, including fellow supermodels and A-list Hollywood actors.

But Hadid's longtime friend Lively was noticeably absent. According to the report above, entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa addressed the situation during the April 27, 2025, episode of her Flaawsome Talk podcast. Reacting to Lively and Reynolds' nonappearance, Flaa expressed surprise that Lively missed such a significant occasion.

"I Think it's weird that you don't show up at one of your friend's 30th birthday party," she said.

Flaa also pointed out that Lively and Reynolds were in New York City the night before Hadid's party, attending the TIME100 Gala with Lively's mother.

"It's not that you don't want to be out and seen in public because she did go to that event the day before," Flaa added.

Additionally, as per a US Magazine report, Gigi Hadid had previously shared her candid thoughts about the film It Ends With Us before its release while attending the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere on July 22, 2024. This prompted podcaster Zack Peter to speculate that Hadid had attended a private advanced screening of an early cut of the film at Blake Lively's New York penthouse.

Amid the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and co-star Justin Baldoni, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement to TMZ, stating:

"Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed."

Given Hadid and Bradley Cooper's rumored presence at the private screening, they could now be entangled in a legal dispute and may also be called to testify. Reflecting on this, Flaa speculated:

"I think maybe Gigi Hadid didn't want [Lively] to show up because both she and [her boyfriend] Bradley Cooper are probably waiting to be subpoenaed."

At present, Gigi Hadid is busy with her career in fashion as a supermodel and a businesswoman. Blake Lively, on the other hand, is embroiled in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026

