"I was like, well, nobody does": Zack Peter jokes about Selena Gomez forgetting fiancé Benny Blanco's songs on Hot Ones

Podcaster and Not Filter host Zack Peter recently sat down with producer Andy Lalwani to discuss several pop-culture developments, one of which revolves around Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's appearance on Hot Ones.

Selena and Benny appeared on the American YouTube talk show on March 20, 2025, as part of the promotional run for their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, which was delivered to streaming a week later on March 28.

(Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez discussion timestamp - 7:20 minute)

Zack Peter appears to draw attention to one particular instance from their interview where host Sean Evans directs a question at Selena, asking the singer which of her fiancé's records she considers his "most underrated" work.

The podcaster seems to poke fun at the Hot Ones interaction, calling out Benny Blanco when he stated:

"They asked her to name one of his most underrated songs and she couldn't name a single song. He was just like "It's okay babe you don't know my music". And I was like well nobody does".

Immediately after her question, host Sean Evans asks Benny to pick another question prompt, which he seemingly forgets to read as he stares at the card for a second before stating:

"It’s crazy, you lose motor skills".

The duo also discussed the production of their latest collaborative album, with Selena highlighting why it was easier to open up to him about what she was feeling. The singer explained that she saw Benny as the conductor of their album, stating:

"I was able to tell him things that I don’t think I would in another relationship because he was also to me like the conductor of this record. I felt like I could tell him things that maybe I was feeling insecure about that I wouldn’t feel like I could open up to any other producer that way — let alone a partner,” Selena Gomez said.

Benny Blanco claims Selena Gomez made him a "Swiftie" during Hot Ones interview

During their Hot Ones interview, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco answered some interesting questions about their life and career.

While Selena explored her relationship with Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin, citing they influenced her lunch schedule on set, Benny seemingly opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift's music.

The producer explained that although he was aware of Taylor and her music, before getting together with Selena, it was his fianceé who converted him into a "true Swiftie".

"Before we started dating obviously, I was aware of Taylor Swift’s music, but I wasn’t a true Swiftie until I was with her. Now I’ll be like, put that song on. How’s that one go again? We’re in the car and I’m like, wow I’m just like singing Taylor Swift songs from like 10 years ago and I feel free,” Benny Blanco stated.

During her recent appearance on TikTok Radio IRL on SiriusXM, Selena Gomez dove deeper into her relationship with Benny Blanco. In an episode uploaded to YouTube on March 31, 2025, the singer explained how she introduced her fiancé to Taylor Swift's earlier music.

"Okay, so he loved Wildest Dreams… but I was trying to bring it back to like Taylor (Swift) and obviously her versions", Selena Gomez explained.

Gomez continued by affirming that Benny had multiple favorite records from Taylor Swift's discography.

She also suggested playing Blanco some of her favorite Swift songs like Enchanted and Better Than Revenge, citing that her fiancé was blown away after listening to these tracks.

"And he was like, ‘Wow—this is crazy. She’s so good, and I knew that, but like, she’s so good. And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s my friend", she remarked.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, marks the former's first LP since 2020's Rare. The project reportedly moved 120,000 units in its first week, debuting at No.2 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

